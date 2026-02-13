Goal.com
Predicting Orlando Pirates XI to face Marumo Gallants - Is Abdeslam Ouaddou set to rotate again and drop Relebohile Mofokeng?

The Premier Soccer League momentum is in full swing, and the Sea Robbers lead the standings after 15 games. With Mamelodi Sundowns not far behind – only three points separate them - the Soweto giants would not want to drop points at this juncture of the season. After coming so close over the last seasons, the Buccaneers believe this is the time for them to end Masandawana's dominance in the top flight.

Orlando Pirates have a chance of widening the gap with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League title race when they host Marumo Gallants at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

While Sundowns will be focusing on their CAF Champions League duties, the Sea Robbers are turning to the league assignment after a Nedbank Cup showdown against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Round of 32.

With a win being the top priority, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is set to deploy his strongest lineup to do the duty against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how Ouaddou is likely to name his starting XI to face Gallants at their newly named stadium.

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine

    The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper has been an outstanding figure in the Pirates' setup, and his chances of keeping the gloves are very high.

  • Deano van Rooyen, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Deano van Rooyen

    The former Stellenbosch fullback is slowly reclaiming his place in the starting XI, and given how he has performed in the last few games, Ouaddou is set to keep him at right-back.

  • Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto

    This is a position that Nkosikhona Ndaba and Hotto have been fighting for, although the Moroccan tactician has preferred the former over the Namibian in most cases.

    Given Hotto's solid performance against AmaZulu, coupled with his experience and attacking capabilities, Ouaddou could maintain him in the line-up.

  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema

    Seema has established himself as a reliable figure at the heart of Pirates' defence. His position - when fit and not suspended - is almost always justifiably guaranteed.

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi

    Mbekezeli Mbokazi's exit reduced competition for starting places at the back, and Sibisi has been doing well when partnered with Seema.

  • Makhehleni Makhaula, Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town CityBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Makhehlene Makhaula

    The experienced midfield maestro is back in the starting team after being sidelined by an injury in the first round.

    With Sihle Nduli not available, the 36-year-old is set to start once more.

  • Thalente Mbatha, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Central MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha

    For a team to work in a seamless fashion, a smooth transition between the defence, the midfield, and the frontline must be there.

    This is work that Mbatha has managed to do with relative ease, and that explains why Ouaddou has deployed him in most cases.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Relebohile Mofokeng

    The 21-year-old has been sensational in the No. 10 role and has contributed goals and assists in recent games.

    His output and work rate speak for themselves, and in his current form, the Bafana star is undroppable.

  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    Given the various options he has in his team, Ouaddou has perfected a rotation policy. Appollis has been affected by this policy, as he sometimes finds himself starting and sometimes dropping to the bench.

    His creativity and speed are supposed to come in handy against Gallants as Pirates hunt for crucial points.

  • Tshepang Moremi, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT-ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    He is always a thorn in the flesh of defenders with his cunning runs and shooting abilities, even in very crowded areas. Traits that have always given him an edge over club rivals for that position.

  • Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Yanela Mbuthuma

    The 2002-born forward has earned Ouaddou's trust as Pirates' lead attacker ahead of the likes of Boitumelo Radiopane and Evidence Makgopa.

