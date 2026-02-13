Predicting Orlando Pirates XI to face Marumo Gallants - Is Abdeslam Ouaddou set to rotate again and drop Relebohile Mofokeng?

Orlando Pirates have a chance of widening the gap with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League title race when they host Marumo Gallants at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

While Sundowns will be focusing on their CAF Champions League duties, the Sea Robbers are turning to the league assignment after a Nedbank Cup showdown against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Round of 32.

With a win being the top priority, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is set to deploy his strongest lineup to do the duty against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how Ouaddou is likely to name his starting XI to face Gallants at their newly named stadium.