Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Orlando Pirates host Mamelodi Sundowns in a high-stakes, blockbuster PSL encounter on Sunday at the FNB Stadium.

Sundowns come into this encounter motivated by the huge gap at the top against their season's close rivals; they enjoy an 18-point gap, although they have played four more games.

Should Pirates lose the game, their realistic chances of winning the title are over, and a win will mean Downs take a huge step towards their eighth successive title.

The Sea Robbers dropped points against ten-man Stellenbosch in their last match, which ended in a 0-0 draw, while the Brazilians returned to winning ways after beating AmaZulu 2-0 in the midweek encounter.

