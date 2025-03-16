Deon Hotto & Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates, January 2025Orlando Pirates
Kiplagat Sang

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesN. MaemaP. ShalulileT. MabasaT. XokiR. Williams

GOAL gives you all the details of the clash between Pirates and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

Orlando Pirates host Mamelodi Sundowns in a high-stakes, blockbuster PSL encounter on Sunday at the FNB Stadium.

Sundowns come into this encounter motivated by the huge gap at the top against their season's close rivals; they enjoy an 18-point gap, although they have played four more games.

Should Pirates lose the game, their realistic chances of winning the title are over, and a win will mean Downs take a huge step towards their eighth successive title.

The Sea Robbers dropped points against ten-man Stellenbosch in their last match, which ended in a 0-0 draw, while the Brazilians returned to winning ways after beating AmaZulu 2-0 in the midweek encounter.

Here, GOAL provides all the details on how to watch Pirates vs Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming options, team news, and more.

