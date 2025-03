The Buccaneers are out to recover after dropping points in their last match as they resume the pursuit of PSL log leaders Masandawana.

Orlando Pirates host Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

After dropping points in their midweek trip to Stellenbosch, the Buccaneers are hard-pressed to win and keep track of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

GOAL predicts how best coach Jose Riveiro can pick his starting line up that could give him maximum points.