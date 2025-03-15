Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns XI to face Orlando Pirates in PSL clash at the FNB Stadium - Arthur Sales to start ahead of Iqraam Rayners?

Sundowns will look to extend their lead in this crucial matchday 23 clash against the Buccaneers at FNB Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Orlando Pirates in a crucial match that could see Miguel Cardoso’s side extend their lead to 21 points. Masandawana have been in top form, enjoying an impressive winning streak as they continue their dominance.

A win at FNB Stadium would further cement their grip on the league title race. Meanwhile, Jose Riveiro’s Pirates dropped points against Stellenbosch, making this clash a must-win to keep their hopes alive. The Buccaneers will be desperate to regain their form and cut down the gap at the top.

With key players returning, Pirates will look to challenge Sundowns' defensive solidity. However, Sundowns have shown resilience in big matches and will be confident heading into this fixture. The stage is set for a thrilling encounter that could have a major impact on the title race.

Here, GOAL predicts Downs' strongest XI and how Cardoso is likely to set up his team against Bucs