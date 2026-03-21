Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule backed to come back even stronger 'he will find his form' after missing out on Bafana Bafana squad
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Where has Mbule been?
This is a question that almost every Orlando Pirates fan and football analyst asked when Sipho Mbule was not in the matchday squads.
Mbule’s agent, Mike Makaab of Prosport International, had to make a clarification when the speculation about 'Master Chef' intensified.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns star suffered an injury but has recovered and is fighting for his place in the first team.
As the South African international tries hard to take his fitness to the highest level, he has been backed to come back strong.
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'Ups and downs are normal'
Former Pirates midfielder Shakes Gwabeni believes what Mbule is facing is a normal challenge in a footballer's career.
"It’s normal to have ups and downs as a player, you know. We all know the boy’s quality, and I'm sure he will find his form. It’s a lot of pressure to play for Pirates, and when you don’t play, there are always questions," Gwabeni told KickOff.
"He just has to keep working hard and enjoying his football. His time will come, and his quality will show again, I’m sure of that."
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Mbule out of Bafana squad
His reduced playtime with Bucs cost Mbule a place in the Bafana Bafana squad that will face Panama in two friendly matches later in March.
However, the Bucs star will be eager to fight for his place in the squad that will go to the World Cup finals in June.
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Broos explains omission
Apart from Mbule, Bafana coach Hugo Broos left out Patrick Maswanganyi, another established No. 10 for Pirates.
"He was really outstanding… but being consistent is important. Sipho helped us a lot. During the World Cup qualifiers, he was really outstanding, but you also have to be consistent,” Broos told the media.
“It’s not enough to play two or four good games and then suddenly drop. He doesn’t play anymore in the Pirates team, and there has to be a reason for that.”