Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule backed to come back even stronger 'he will find his form' after missing out on Bafana Bafana squad

This is a question that almost every Orlando Pirates fan and football analyst asked when Sipho Mbule was not in the matchday squads.

Mbule’s agent, Mike Makaab of Prosport International, had to make a clarification when the speculation about 'Master Chef' intensified.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star suffered an injury but has recovered and is fighting for his place in the first team.

As the South African international tries hard to take his fitness to the highest level, he has been backed to come back strong.