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Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi pens emotional farewell after sealing Bahrain transfer - 'Thank you for your unwavering support'
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End of an era in Soweto
In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Orlando Pirates faithful, Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi has officially departed the Soweto giants to join Al Khaldiya SC in Bahrain.
The creative midfielder, who became a fan favourite during his tenure at Mayfair, took to social media to express his deep gratitude to the club and its supporters.
Reflecting on his time in the famous black-and-white, Maswanganyi was quick to acknowledge the magnitude of the club he is leaving behind.
"I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Orlando Pirates Football Club for the opportunity to represent this historic institution," he stated on his Instagram post.
"Wearing the black and white jersey has been a privilege and a responsibility that I have never taken for granted.
"My time at the club has provided me with invaluable experiences, important lessons, and memories that I will carry with me throughout my career. I am proud to have been part of the Orlando Pirates family."
A heartfelt goodbye to the Ghost
Maswanganyi did not just leave with a suitcase; he left with a treasure trove of experiences gained during his time in the PSL.
The midfielder made sure to pay a special tribute to the fans who created the atmosphere in which he thrived.
"Thank you for your unwavering support throughout my time at the club," Maswanganyi said.
"The songs, the chants, the nicknames, the messages and the energy you brought to every match will always be special to me.
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Memories that will last a lifetime
He was also vocal about the impact his teammates and the technical staff had on his professional growth, noting that the lessons learned at Mayfair would stay with him forever.
"Thank you for the camaraderie, support, and professionalism you showed me throughout our time together. We shared the demands of the game, the pressure of competition, the celebrations and the difficult moments," Tito continued.
"Every experience contributed to my growth, both on and off the field. I am grateful for the friendships and memories we created.
"From the technical staff and medical team to the administrative and support staff, every department plays an important role in creating an environment where players can perform at their best. I sincerely appreciate the contribution each of you made to my time at Orlando Pirates."
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The final sign-off
As he prepares for the heat of the Bahrain Premier League, Maswanganyi departs with a clean break and mutual respect. His message was that of a player who felt he had given everything to the cause before seeking a new professional challenge.
"As I begin a new chapter in my career, I leave Orlando Pirates with immense respect and appreciation for the club, its people and its supporters. I am grateful for the opportunity.”
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