Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi pens emotional farewell after sealing Bahrain transfer - 'Thank you for your unwavering support'

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Orlando Pirates faithful, Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi has officially departed the Soweto giants to join Al Khaldiya SC in Bahrain.

The creative midfielder, who became a fan favourite during his tenure at Mayfair, took to social media to express his deep gratitude to the club and its supporters.

Reflecting on his time in the famous black-and-white, Maswanganyi was quick to acknowledge the magnitude of the club he is leaving behind.

"I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Orlando Pirates Football Club for the opportunity to represent this historic institution," he stated on his Instagram post.

"Wearing the black and white jersey has been a privilege and a responsibility that I have never taken for granted.

"My time at the club has provided me with invaluable experiences, important lessons, and memories that I will carry with me throughout my career. I am proud to have been part of the Orlando Pirates family."



