Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis breaks down Buccaneers title setback after frustrating Durban City draw

The Ghost turned out in massive numbers on Saturday, expecting a celebratory atmosphere and a routine victory for the home side.

Instead, they were met with a resilient and defensive Durban City side that refused to buckle under pressure, leaving the Pirates' faithful frustrated as the match ended 0-0.

Oswin Appollis, who was a constant threat throughout the 90 minutes but lacked the finishing touch, admitted that the squad knew the task would be difficult.

Speaking after the stalemate, the former Polokwane City forward said: "First of all, it was a difficult game. We knew it wasn't gonna be easy. Today[Saturday] was tough, you know," he said as quoted on KickOff.







