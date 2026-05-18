Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis breaks down Buccaneers title setback after frustrating Durban City draw
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Frustration at the Orlando Amstel Arena
The Ghost turned out in massive numbers on Saturday, expecting a celebratory atmosphere and a routine victory for the home side.
Instead, they were met with a resilient and defensive Durban City side that refused to buckle under pressure, leaving the Pirates' faithful frustrated as the match ended 0-0.
Oswin Appollis, who was a constant threat throughout the 90 minutes but lacked the finishing touch, admitted that the squad knew the task would be difficult.
Speaking after the stalemate, the former Polokwane City forward said: "First of all, it was a difficult game. We knew it wasn't gonna be easy. Today[Saturday] was tough, you know," he said as quoted on KickOff.
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Ouaddou’s tactical halftime tweaks
Despite the dominance in possession, Pirates struggled to break down the low block employed by the visitors.
Appollis revealed that head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou attempted to shift the dynamics during the interval to create more clear-cut opportunities behind the City backline.
Sharing the manager's instructions, Appollis stated: "Obviously, to find space, and try to make runs deeper, and I think we did that, you know.
"I think we didn't take our chances, you know, but we will look at it at training.
"We still have a whole week to prepare." The 24-year-old winger emphasised that clinical finishing was the missing ingredient in an otherwise proactive performance.
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Eyes on the final day prize
While the draw feels like a significant setback in the race for the league crown, the Buccaneers still have their destiny within reach as they head into the final match of the season.
Pirates are set to travel to Mbombela Stadium to face relegation-threatened Orbit College next Saturday, a game that has now become a must-win encounter.
Appollis remains confident that the team can bounce back and deliver for the supporters who have stuck by them.
"Today, it was a full house; they [Pirates fans] supported us in numbers. I know they might feel a little disappointed with the draw.
"But we still have a game next week, and we know they will come in numbers. We have one game remaining, you know, and that's our main focus," the attacker concluded.
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What comes next for Appollis?
With one match left before the curtains fall on the 2025/26 season, Appollis will be looking to produce a dazzling performance and lift the league trophy in his first season at Pirates.
A dazzling performance against Orbit next weekend will not only win Appollis the league, but he could also be in line for individual accolades such as PSL Footballer of the Season, amongst others.