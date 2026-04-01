Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

Orlando Pirates star impresses Panama coach despite Bafana Bafana's defeat! 'He’s fast, technically skilled, very strong & has good view'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
South Africa vs Panama
South Africa
Panama
Friendlies
R. Mofokeng

The two nations met in two friendlies during the FIFA international break to continue preparations for the prestigious global competition to be held jointly by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. South Africans were left frustrated by the results posted by their national team with barely two months to go.

  • Panama's Mzansi tour

    The Central American nation achieved their target in the two friendlies played against Bafana Bafana by avoiding defeat and collecting a win.

    Panama forced their hosts to a 1-1 draw in the first meeting that was staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, before beating them 2-1 on Tuesday night at DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

    The two games were vital for the technical teams as preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue.

    • Advertisement
  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Mofokeng impresses

    Panama coach Thomas Christiansen has explained why Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng, who played in the No. 10 role, shone despite his team's defeat.

    “The South African side, Mofokeng, is a very good player. He can make the difference,” he conceded after the game.

    “He’s fast, technically skilled, and very strong. He has a good view. He can give good passes, and as a young player, he’s very important for the future," the tactician added.

  • Khuliso Mudau, Bafana Bafana, Ismael Diaz, Panama, March 2026Backpage

    Who else did well for South Africa?

    “You have [Lyle] Foster up front with experience, midfielders who cover a lot of space, and a good goalkeeper. Also, their full-backs are technically strong and good in attack, so you have a good squad," Christiansen continued.

    “[Mbekezeli] Mbokazi, although I didn’t mention him, is a good centre-back with a lot of quality. I could have mentioned more players, but we don’t have much time now.

    “Okay, and we also had the player from Minnesota [Bongokuhle Hlongwane], yes, he’s also a good player. Yeah, I can mention everyone," he concluded.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    The big assignment for Mbokazi

    Coach Hugo Broos will be unhappy with his attackers, who failed to take the many chances that the team created in both meetings.

    He will have to find a solution before their first game against Mexico on June 11.