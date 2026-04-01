Orlando Pirates star impresses Panama coach despite Bafana Bafana's defeat! 'He’s fast, technically skilled, very strong & has good view'

The Central American nation achieved their target in the two friendlies played against Bafana Bafana by avoiding defeat and collecting a win.

Panama forced their hosts to a 1-1 draw in the first meeting that was staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, before beating them 2-1 on Tuesday night at DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

The two games were vital for the technical teams as preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue.