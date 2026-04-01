Orlando Pirates star impresses Panama coach despite Bafana Bafana's defeat! 'He’s fast, technically skilled, very strong & has good view'
Panama's Mzansi tour
The Central American nation achieved their target in the two friendlies played against Bafana Bafana by avoiding defeat and collecting a win.
Panama forced their hosts to a 1-1 draw in the first meeting that was staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, before beating them 2-1 on Tuesday night at DHL Stadium in Cape Town.
The two games were vital for the technical teams as preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue.
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Mofokeng impresses
Panama coach Thomas Christiansen has explained why Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng, who played in the No. 10 role, shone despite his team's defeat.
“The South African side, Mofokeng, is a very good player. He can make the difference,” he conceded after the game.
“He’s fast, technically skilled, and very strong. He has a good view. He can give good passes, and as a young player, he’s very important for the future," the tactician added.
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Who else did well for South Africa?
“You have [Lyle] Foster up front with experience, midfielders who cover a lot of space, and a good goalkeeper. Also, their full-backs are technically strong and good in attack, so you have a good squad," Christiansen continued.
“[Mbekezeli] Mbokazi, although I didn’t mention him, is a good centre-back with a lot of quality. I could have mentioned more players, but we don’t have much time now.
“Okay, and we also had the player from Minnesota [Bongokuhle Hlongwane], yes, he’s also a good player. Yeah, I can mention everyone," he concluded.
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The big assignment for Mbokazi
Coach Hugo Broos will be unhappy with his attackers, who failed to take the many chances that the team created in both meetings.
He will have to find a solution before their first game against Mexico on June 11.