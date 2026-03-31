Orlando Pirates open contract talks with experienced star as deal nears expiration - Reports
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He is a key player
Orlando Pirates and Thabiso Lebitso have reportedly entered into contract extension talks, according to KickOff.
Despite stiff competition from his rivals at the club, Deano van Rooyen, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Bandile Shandu and Tshepo Mashiloane, Lebitso has managed to be a regular starter when he is fit.
He has featured in 14 games across all competitions, including the MTN8, Carling Knockout and CAF Champions League.
- Backpage
Talks underway
"Thabiso Lebitso has now reached the last stretch of his contract with the Buccaneers, leaving his future uncertain, with other clubs potentially able to negotiate with him if a new deal is not agreed," the publication reported.
"However, his future at the Sea Robbers remains uncertain. Nonetheless, sources close to the player have indicated that the club still sees him as part of their plans and has moved to start talks on a fresh contract.
"Moreover, it is said that the veteran's experience at right back is seen as crucial for maintaining consistency as the season enters its business end," it added.
"With his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, the coming weeks could prove decisive as both Pirates and Lebitso assess whether an agreement can be reached to keep him. Sources have suggested that initial discussions are already underway, with the club keen to tie down the defender before he becomes free to negotiate elsewhere."
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Lebitso breaks silence over rivalry at Pirates
The former Chippa United right-back stressed that what is important is to help the club achieve its ambitions and not who plays or who does not.
“Playing for Pirates, it’s important to support the next one, so as you’re saying, I started the league; it was my path at the time – and obviously when we want to win the league, we need to work together, so whoever plays, whoever is selected, we support them; it’s important,” he said as per iDiski Times.
"It's not about who can take your position playing for Pirates; it’s about working together. We want to win trophies, we want the league, and we need everyone. It's not about who plays and who doesn’t play – so whenever you get a chance, play wholeheartedly; if you don't, you wait for your chance.”
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Is the league race done?
Pirates are in a tight Premier Soccer League title race with Mamelodi Sundowns, and Lebitso is adamant: the marathon is not done yet, despite some giving the Tshwane giants an upper hand.
After winning the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, they would be keen to add the league title to their trophy cabinet.
“The league is a marathon; obviously, we’ll have hiccups here and there, but looking at what people are saying, I don’t think it’s more important," Lebitso said.
"We’re still left with eight games to play, so if people are saying the league is done, I don’t think it’s done.
“We won 6-0; now there’s a different perspective of what they see, so it’s a marathon. We push it as much as we can and take it until the end.”
After the international break, the Soweto giants will face Golden Arrows on April 7.