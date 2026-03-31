Orlando Pirates open contract talks with experienced star as deal nears expiration - Reports

"Thabiso Lebitso has now reached the last stretch of his contract with the Buccaneers, leaving his future uncertain, with other clubs potentially able to negotiate with him if a new deal is not agreed," the publication reported.

"However, his future at the Sea Robbers remains uncertain. Nonetheless, sources close to the player have indicated that the club still sees him as part of their plans and has moved to start talks on a fresh contract.

"Moreover, it is said that the veteran's experience at right back is seen as crucial for maintaining consistency as the season enters its business end," it added.

"With his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, the coming weeks could prove decisive as both Pirates and Lebitso assess whether an agreement can be reached to keep him. Sources have suggested that initial discussions are already underway, with the club keen to tie down the defender before he becomes free to negotiate elsewhere."