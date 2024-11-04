Orlando Pirates' Maswanganyi comforts teary Vilakazi after heavy Kaizer Chiefs loss - 'Don't stress'

BackpageSeth WillisOrlando Pirates' Maswanganyi comforts teary Vilakazi after heavy Kaizer Chiefs loss - 'Don't stress'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCKnockout CupKaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayRichards BayP. MaswanganyiThe Buccaneers star has empathised with the Amakhosi teenager who was hurt by his team's heavy loss last weekend.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVilakazi played the second half in Chiefs' loss vs DownsAmakhosi were knocked out of the CKOTito comforts the teenagerFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below