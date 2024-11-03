Manqoba Mngqithi bold on Nasreddine Nabi's 'biggest mistake' with Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi, Wandile Duba to 'put the load of a team as big as Kaizer Chiefs on their shoulders'
Amakhosi's situation appears to be getting worse under a coach trusted to save them from years of underachieving.
- Chiefs lost 4-0 to Downs in the Carling Knockout
- Sundowns reached the semi-finals
- Mngqithi points at Chiefs' biggest mistake