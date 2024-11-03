Kaizer Chiefs, Iqraam Rayners & Stellenbosch FC: The biggest winners & losers from Carling Knockout quarter-finals

GOAL looks at some of the biggest winners and losers from the weekend's action in the quarter-finals

Kaizer Chiefs suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns in what was perhaps the highlight of the Beer Cup this past weekend.

Nasreddine Nabi was given a huge reality check by Manqoba Mngqithi’s rampant Brazilians at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs lost 4-0 with Iqraam Rayners, Peter Shalulile and Khuliso Mudau getting on the scoresheet while Chiefs failed to find the back of the net.

In other major highlights of the weekend, defending champions Stellies were dumped out of the competition by Marumo Gallants after a 1-0 defeat.

Meanwhile, last year’s losing finalists TS Galaxy were also ousted in the quarter-finals by giant killers Magesi 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium.

Here, GOAL looks at some of the big winners and losers from the weekend’s Carling Knockout action.