Orlando Pirates loanee Karim Kimvuidi confirms his exit at Israeli club amid uncertain future with the Soweto giants
- Orlando Pirates
A chapter closes in Israel
Karim Kimvuidi has taken to social media to wave goodbye to FC Ashdod following the conclusion of his season-long loan deal.
Despite the Israeli side holding an option to make the transfer permanent, the 26-year-old midfielder has confirmed that he will be moving on, ending his stint in the Middle East, where he sought the regular minutes that had eluded him in Soweto.
The highly skilled attacker enjoyed a productive spell abroad, making 25 appearances across all competitions.
During his time with Ashdod, he managed to find the back of the net four times and registered two assists, proving that he still possesses the spark that made him one of the most sought-after talents during his time with now defunct Maritzburg United.
Kimvuidi’s emotional farewell message
Reflecting on his time away from the Premier Soccer League, Kimvuidi expressed his gratitude to the staff and supporters at Ashdod for their belief in him.
The midfielder made it clear that while his time at the club was memorable, he is now looking toward the next step in his professional journey.
“I wanted to thank everyone in the team for giving me this opportunity to be part of this great family; the people who trusted me, the coaching staff, the players and the fans,” Kimvuidi said on the Instagram post.
“Now the story ends here, but it was an unforgettable moment being with you in the locker room and especially off the pitch. I will forever be grateful. I wish you all the best for the future. Thank you again.”
- Orlando Pirates
Struggles for starts at Mayfair
Kimvuidi’s move to Israel was largely a result of his inability to secure a starting berth under former head coach Jose Riveiro.
After joining the Sea Robbers in July 2023, the Congolese international found himself competing against a star-studded attacking department, often finding his opportunities limited to appearances off the bench.
During his initial spell with the Buccaneers, he featured in 37 matches but struggled to establish a consistent run of form, contributing three goals and one assist.
With the Soweto giants demanding immediate results, the decision was made to send the midfielder out on loan to ensure his development did not stall on the sidelines.
- Backpagepix
Uncertainty over Pirates return
As Kimvuidi prepares to return to South Africa, the big question remains whether he features in the long-term plans of the Sea Robbers' technical team.
The club has evolved during his absence, and with the squad already boasting significant depth in the final third, the 26-year-old faces an uphill battle to reclaim his place in the side.
Management will now have to decide whether to integrate the playmaker back into the first-team setup for the upcoming campaign or look for a permanent sale following his improved form in Israel.
With his future hanging in the balance, Kimvuidi will be desperate for clarity as he looks to kickstart the next phase of his career.