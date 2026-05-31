Orlando Pirates loanee Karim Kimvuidi confirms his exit at Israeli club amid uncertain future with the Soweto giants

Karim Kimvuidi has taken to social media to wave goodbye to FC Ashdod following the conclusion of his season-long loan deal.

Despite the Israeli side holding an option to make the transfer permanent, the 26-year-old midfielder has confirmed that he will be moving on, ending his stint in the Middle East, where he sought the regular minutes that had eluded him in Soweto.

The highly skilled attacker enjoyed a productive spell abroad, making 25 appearances across all competitions.

During his time with Ashdod, he managed to find the back of the net four times and registered two assists, proving that he still possesses the spark that made him one of the most sought-after talents during his time with now defunct Maritzburg United.







