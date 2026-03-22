Orlando Pirates go three points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns as Kaizer Chiefs extend lead ahead of Soweto Derby showdown

Orlando Pirates claimed a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Orbit College in a Diski Challenge encounter on Sunday.

Simphiwe Masilela, Samukele Zikalala, and Will Henson scored for the Buccaneers to help them restore their three-point lead over Sundowns.

On Saturday, Downs defeated Marumo Gallants by a 2-0 scoreline with Lebohang Bennet Mokoena and Oarabile Booysen finding the back of the net.

Pirates lead with a three-point gap and have a game in hand, which gives them a slight advantage in the title race.