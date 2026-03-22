Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Orlando Pirates go three points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns as Kaizer Chiefs extend lead ahead of Soweto Derby showdown

Just like in the Premier Soccer League, the Sea Robbers and Masandawana are in a tight race for the trophy in the reserve competition. Defending champions Amakhosi face an uphill task of reclaiming the title won in a historic landmark last season, as they are far behind the leading sides. After winning their respective matches, the Soweto giants are heading into the highly anticipated derby clash next weekend.

  • Pirates open gap

    Orlando Pirates claimed a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Orbit College in a Diski Challenge encounter on Sunday.

    Simphiwe Masilela, Samukele Zikalala, and Will Henson scored for the Buccaneers to help them restore their three-point lead over Sundowns.

    On Saturday, Downs defeated Marumo Gallants by a 2-0 scoreline with Lebohang Bennet Mokoena and Oarabile Booysen finding the back of the net.

    Pirates lead with a three-point gap and have a game in hand, which gives them a slight advantage in the title race.

    • Advertisement
  • Kaizer Chiefs, Magesi, March 2026Backpage

    Chiefs outwit Magesi

    The Glamour Boys claimed a 3-2 hard-fought win over Magesi, with Donay Jansen coming off the bench to score the decisive goal.

    Mpho Khethang, Kamogelo Malefo and Jansen struck to help Amakhosi return to winning ways, although they are a distant fifth on the table.

    Jansen, 23, has been crucial for Chiefs in the last few games, as he has scored two goals in two games.

  • How other teams performed

    Stellenbosch defeated Chippa United 1-0, while AmaZulu claimed three points after a 2-0 victory over Polokwane City.

    TS Galaxy defeated Richards Bay by a 1-0 margin.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Orlando Pirates, January 2026Asidlali

    Soweto Derby

    After winning their games, Pirates and Chiefs are now focusing on the derby encounter, which is scheduled for March 29.

    The Buccaneers were defeated in the first round and will be eager to get revenge and claim the bragging rights and points in order to boost their title ambitions.

    Sundowns will be up against Polokwane City.