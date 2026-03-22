Orlando Pirates go three points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns as Kaizer Chiefs extend lead ahead of Soweto Derby showdown
Pirates open gap
Orlando Pirates claimed a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Orbit College in a Diski Challenge encounter on Sunday.
Simphiwe Masilela, Samukele Zikalala, and Will Henson scored for the Buccaneers to help them restore their three-point lead over Sundowns.
On Saturday, Downs defeated Marumo Gallants by a 2-0 scoreline with Lebohang Bennet Mokoena and Oarabile Booysen finding the back of the net.
Pirates lead with a three-point gap and have a game in hand, which gives them a slight advantage in the title race.
- Backpage
Chiefs outwit Magesi
The Glamour Boys claimed a 3-2 hard-fought win over Magesi, with Donay Jansen coming off the bench to score the decisive goal.
Mpho Khethang, Kamogelo Malefo and Jansen struck to help Amakhosi return to winning ways, although they are a distant fifth on the table.
Jansen, 23, has been crucial for Chiefs in the last few games, as he has scored two goals in two games.
How other teams performed
Stellenbosch defeated Chippa United 1-0, while AmaZulu claimed three points after a 2-0 victory over Polokwane City.
TS Galaxy defeated Richards Bay by a 1-0 margin.
- Asidlali
Soweto Derby
After winning their games, Pirates and Chiefs are now focusing on the derby encounter, which is scheduled for March 29.
The Buccaneers were defeated in the first round and will be eager to get revenge and claim the bragging rights and points in order to boost their title ambitions.
Sundowns will be up against Polokwane City.