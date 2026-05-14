Orlando Pirates forward suffers World Cup disappointment after failing to make national team's final 26-man squad

Orlando Pirates forward Andre de Jong has suffered a significant blow to his international ambitions after being omitted from New Zealand’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Soccer Laduma.

The 29-year-old had been working hard to secure his place in the travelling party, but head coach Darren Bazeley has ultimately looked elsewhere when finalising his attacking options for the tournament in North America.

The exclusion is a bitter pill to swallow for de Jong, who had recently regained his place in the national team setup.

Having featured during the March international window, there was a growing sense of optimism that the former Stellenbosch man had done enough to convince the technical team of his value on the world stage.

However, as the final 26 names were confirmed, de Jong found himself among the high-profile casualties of the selection process.



