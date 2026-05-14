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Orlando Pirates forward suffers World Cup disappointment after failing to make national team's final 26-man squad
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Heartbreak for the Buccaneers attacker
Orlando Pirates forward Andre de Jong has suffered a significant blow to his international ambitions after being omitted from New Zealand’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Soccer Laduma.
The 29-year-old had been working hard to secure his place in the travelling party, but head coach Darren Bazeley has ultimately looked elsewhere when finalising his attacking options for the tournament in North America.
The exclusion is a bitter pill to swallow for de Jong, who had recently regained his place in the national team setup.
Having featured during the March international window, there was a growing sense of optimism that the former Stellenbosch man had done enough to convince the technical team of his value on the world stage.
However, as the final 26 names were confirmed, de Jong found himself among the high-profile casualties of the selection process.
- Orlando Pirates
Life at Mayfair and the selection struggle
Since making the high-profile move from Stellenbosch FC to Orlando Pirates in January, de Jong has been adjusting to the pressures of playing for one of Africa’s biggest clubs.
He has made 11 appearances across all competitions for the Buccaneers, chipping in with one goal as he navigates a highly competitive squad featuring some of the best attacking talent in the Betway Premiership.
Competing for minutes at club level often dictates international fortunes, and while de Jong has shown glimpses of his quality at Mayfair, it was seemingly not enough to guarantee his seat on the plane.
The timing of the snub is particularly difficult for the 29-year-old, who likely viewed the 2026 edition as his last opportunity to represent his country at his playing peak.
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A potential silver lining in the domestic title race
While his World Cup dreams have been put on hold, de Jong still has significant objectives to achieve with Orlando Pirates before the season concludes.
The Sea Robbers are currently locked in a battle for domestic supremacy, and the New Zealander remains in a prime position to secure the first league title of his professional playing career.
Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side are on the verge of glory, knowing that maximum points from their remaining fixtures against Durban City or Orbit College will confirm their status as champions.
For de Jong, helping Pirates over the finish line in the Betway Premiership would provide some measure of consolation after what has undoubtedly been a devastating week on the international front.
- Orlando Pirates
What’s next for Andre de Jong?
With just one goal in 11 appearances for his new club, it was always going to be a tough task to convince New Zealand’s technical staff to include him in their World Cup squad.
Andre de Jong will be aiming to end the season strongly in a bid to secure his future at Orlando Pirates, with the club already shaping their transfer plans ahead of the new campaign and their CAF Champions League challenge.
Orlando Pirates are close to ending a 14-year wait for the PSL title, with just two matches remaining.
The Buccaneers sit three points behind Mamelodi Sundowns who have completed their league fixtures ahead of the CAF Champions League final.
The Soweto club have a superior goal difference so just need three more points against either Durban City or Orbit College on the final day to be crowned Betway Premiership champions.