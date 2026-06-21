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Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates duo Bafana Bafana need for decisive FIFA World Cup clash - 'That way, we can get a goal or two'

South Africa
World Cup
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
Republic of Korea
R. Mofokeng
E. Makgopa
H. Broos
Orlando Pirates

A Bafana legend has called on Hugo Broos to make a bold selection call for South Africa's decisive World Cup group stage finale. After a hard-fought draw against Czechia, the focus shifts to a must-win encounter where the Sea Robbers contingent could hold the key to success.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng Bafana BafanaGetty

    Ndlela impressed by impact of substitutes

    Lungisani Ndlela believes South Africa have what it takes to punch their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stages, provided Hugo Broos places his trust in his game-changers from the first whistle against South Korea.

    Bafana Bafana's spirited comeback against Czechia restored belief among Mzansi football supporters after a difficult start to the tournament.

    Reflecting on that performance, the former Bafana forward pointed to the tactical shift after the break as a key factor behind the team's improved display and renewed attacking threat.

    "The players who came on did very well for us," he told Soccer Laduma, noting that the bench options provided a much-needed spark when the game seemed to be drifting away from Hugo Broos' side.


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  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    The Mofokeng factor in Bafana's attack

    The Belgian tactician handed Relebohile Mofokeng his World Cup debut, introducing the young talent at half-time, while Evidence Makgopa once again came on from the bench to add fresh legs in attack.

    Ndlela believes the Orlando Pirates youngster made an immediate impact, shifting the rhythm of the midfield battle and helping tilt the game in Bafana’s favour.

    "It was tight there in midfield, so Mofokeng coming on gave us a different attack option.

    "He made things simple, but I was also very impressed with Makgopa," Ndlela continued.


  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH01-MEX-RSAAFP

    Unlocking Makgopa's goal-scoring potential

    Ndlela is adamant that Makgopa should lead the line from the start against South Korea, provided he is utilised correctly within the tactical system.

    "I think the coach must start with Makgopa upfront in the next game," he added.

    "But he must stay in the box. I know he can play outside the box, but we need him to stay in the box, and they supply him.

    "That way, we can get a goal or two against South Korea," the former marksman explained.

    The emphasis remains on clinical finishing rather than defensive industry for the Pirates striker.

    "We need goals, and as much as he can help mark, the focus should be him staying in the box.

    "I was very happy with the way the substitutes helped us.

    "I really think they deserve to start the next match, especially Makgopa and Mofokeng," added Ndlela, urging Broos to trust his inform attackers.


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  • Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Positive approach needed for South Korea showdown

    Ndlela believes that a change in mindset is just as important as the personnel on the pitch if Bafana are to advance to the knockout stages.

    The former striker wants to see the shackles come off from the opening whistle.

    "I think we have a good chance of reaching the next round, but we need to play positive football.

    "The same way we did in the second half against Czech.

    "There's no need for us to defend," Ndlela concluded.

World Cup
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Republic of Korea crest
Republic of Korea
KOR