Orlando Pirates duo Bafana Bafana need for decisive FIFA World Cup clash - 'That way, we can get a goal or two'

Lungisani Ndlela believes South Africa have what it takes to punch their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stages, provided Hugo Broos places his trust in his game-changers from the first whistle against South Korea.

Bafana Bafana's spirited comeback against Czechia restored belief among Mzansi football supporters after a difficult start to the tournament.

Reflecting on that performance, the former Bafana forward pointed to the tactical shift after the break as a key factor behind the team's improved display and renewed attacking threat.

"The players who came on did very well for us," he told Soccer Laduma, noting that the bench options provided a much-needed spark when the game seemed to be drifting away from Hugo Broos' side.



