Orlando Pirates duo Bafana Bafana need for decisive FIFA World Cup clash - 'That way, we can get a goal or two'
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Ndlela impressed by impact of substitutes
Lungisani Ndlela believes South Africa have what it takes to punch their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stages, provided Hugo Broos places his trust in his game-changers from the first whistle against South Korea.
Bafana Bafana's spirited comeback against Czechia restored belief among Mzansi football supporters after a difficult start to the tournament.
Reflecting on that performance, the former Bafana forward pointed to the tactical shift after the break as a key factor behind the team's improved display and renewed attacking threat.
"The players who came on did very well for us," he told Soccer Laduma, noting that the bench options provided a much-needed spark when the game seemed to be drifting away from Hugo Broos' side.
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The Mofokeng factor in Bafana's attack
The Belgian tactician handed Relebohile Mofokeng his World Cup debut, introducing the young talent at half-time, while Evidence Makgopa once again came on from the bench to add fresh legs in attack.
Ndlela believes the Orlando Pirates youngster made an immediate impact, shifting the rhythm of the midfield battle and helping tilt the game in Bafana’s favour.
"It was tight there in midfield, so Mofokeng coming on gave us a different attack option.
"He made things simple, but I was also very impressed with Makgopa," Ndlela continued.
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Unlocking Makgopa's goal-scoring potential
Ndlela is adamant that Makgopa should lead the line from the start against South Korea, provided he is utilised correctly within the tactical system.
"I think the coach must start with Makgopa upfront in the next game," he added.
"But he must stay in the box. I know he can play outside the box, but we need him to stay in the box, and they supply him.
"That way, we can get a goal or two against South Korea," the former marksman explained.
The emphasis remains on clinical finishing rather than defensive industry for the Pirates striker.
"We need goals, and as much as he can help mark, the focus should be him staying in the box.
"I was very happy with the way the substitutes helped us.
"I really think they deserve to start the next match, especially Makgopa and Mofokeng," added Ndlela, urging Broos to trust his inform attackers.
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Positive approach needed for South Korea showdown
Ndlela believes that a change in mindset is just as important as the personnel on the pitch if Bafana are to advance to the knockout stages.
The former striker wants to see the shackles come off from the opening whistle.
"I think we have a good chance of reaching the next round, but we need to play positive football.
"The same way we did in the second half against Czech.
"There's no need for us to defend," Ndlela concluded.