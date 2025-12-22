Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah reacts to ex-Nigeria teammate William Toost-Ekong's shock retirement from international football ahead of 2025 AFCON

William Troost-Ekong quit international football in early December as Nigeria were preparing for the 2025 AFCON final.

“Every single time I put on that iconic shirt, I thought back to the moment Stephen Keshi gave me my debut,” Troost-Ekong said in his message announcing his retirement.

“Nigeria took me in and trusted me to represent a nation of 230+ million. I have lived my dream. To have achieved 83 caps, played in five major tournaments and captained Nigeria is beyond my wildest dreams.

“In adversity, we come together, we hustle, we fight through the pain and rise. It has been fun to play alongside my Nigerian teammates, building something great together.

“Now it’s the turn of the next generation to continue and write their own story.”

He retired just after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and was benched during the play-offs against Gabon and DR Congo. Not fully participating in the crucial play-offs left him appearing as not in coach Eric Chelle's plans and sparked speculation that being frozen out pushed him out of the national team.