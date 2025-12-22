Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah reacts to ex-Nigeria teammate William Toost-Ekong's shock retirement from international football ahead of 2025 AFCON
Troost-Ekong exits the international stage
William Troost-Ekong quit international football in early December as Nigeria were preparing for the 2025 AFCON final.
“Every single time I put on that iconic shirt, I thought back to the moment Stephen Keshi gave me my debut,” Troost-Ekong said in his message announcing his retirement.
“Nigeria took me in and trusted me to represent a nation of 230+ million. I have lived my dream. To have achieved 83 caps, played in five major tournaments and captained Nigeria is beyond my wildest dreams.
“In adversity, we come together, we hustle, we fight through the pain and rise. It has been fun to play alongside my Nigerian teammates, building something great together.
“Now it’s the turn of the next generation to continue and write their own story.”
He retired just after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and was benched during the play-offs against Gabon and DR Congo. Not fully participating in the crucial play-offs left him appearing as not in coach Eric Chelle's plans and sparked speculation that being frozen out pushed him out of the national team.
Ndah pays tribute to Troost-Ekong
“I think he’s a great person to be honest,” said Ndah.
“I can tell you from the first day, I think the first time I got a call-up when I met him, he’s a fantastic person. Apart from being a captain he’s a leader and he does so much for us.
"But you know how football works, everyone is not going to like you, but you can see from what he did for us, highest goal scorer in the last AFCON, player of the tournament, it says a lot.
“But I think as human beings we are quick to forget you know, one little thing and they forget the whole good thing that he’s been doing for us for the past 10 years.
"He’s been there for like 10 years, he got his first call-up in 2015, so he’s been there for 10 years consistently playing," added the Buccaneers centre-back.
“Yeah, it’s football you know we spoke and I wished him all the best. We’re happy to have him there, it’s an opportunity to like even share the pitch with him. He’s a great person now we are looking forward to what he’s going to do next.”
Ndah's opportunity for Super Eagles return
Now that Troost-Ekong is out of the national side, a window has opened for Olisa Ndah to make a return to the Nigeria fold.
The former Nigeria captain's absence leaves a vacant slot that needs to be filled in the heart of central defence.
Ndah had previously lost his place in the national team after injuries disrupted a period in which he was earning regular call-ups.
The defender has since worked his way back to full fitness and is now pushing to be a consistent performer at Pirates.
With Nigeria in need of stability at the back, Ndah could be well placed to reclaim his spot in the squad.
However, his return to the national team depends on being a regular for the Buccaneers again.
Ndah providing Ouaddou with a headache
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has admitted that the return from injury of Ndah and Thabiso Sesane will give him a selection headache.
The two featured in the Carling Black Label Cup against All-Stars and are in the running to fill in the void left by Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
"It was so important for them, so important for us. You know that we have a big squad. But unfortunately, it’s difficult for me to make some choices, because I can put only 11 players on the team sheet," Ouaddou stated.
“If [FIFA President Mr. Gianni] Infantino changes the law in the the next years or next few months, it will be easier for me to put more players. But they always know that they are very important for me.
"All these players that you have seen, they are working hard in training, close communication with them to tell them that they are very important for us. Maybe at the end of the season, some of these players that we have seen can help us to be successful," the 47-year-old former Morocco international continued.
“So, they’ve been professional for a while, for a long time, and now I had the opportunity to give them chance, and they show it in a fantastic way.
“I’m very happy for them, and they need to continue that like that, and to challenge for a regular place."