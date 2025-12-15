Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou concedes 'it’s difficult to make some choices' following impressive display by Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane
Thabiso Sesane and Olisa Ndah underline their worth
Orlando Pirates played the All Stars select on Saturday in the Carling Black Label Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
After a goalless first half, the Carling Knockout champions secured victory with a 2-0 win, thanks to the second-half strikes from Sifiso Lethuli and Boitumelo Radiopane.
Apart from the win, the Buccaneers faithful were impressed with the return of Nigeria international Olisa Ndah and Bafana Bafana's Thabiso Sesane, who have been out of action for a long time.
As a matter of fact, Ndah has been out for more than a year, having suffered an injury in September 2024, while the South Africa international has been out of action since February.
The duo stood tall as the Premier Soccer League leaders kept a clean sheet despite coming up against some strong and experienced players.
Ouaddou welcomes duo's return
In his presser with the media, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou couldn't hide his delight with the way Ndah and Sesane handled the game."It was so important for them, so important for us. You know that we have a big squad. But unfortunately, it’s difficult for me to make some choices, because I can put only 11 players on the team sheet," the former Premier League defender with Fulham stated.
“If [FIFA President Mr. Gianni] Infantino changes the law in the the next years or next few months, it will be easier for me to put more players. But they always know that they are very important for me.
"All these players that you have seen [on Saturday], they are working hard in training, close communication with them to tell them that they are very important for us. Maybe at the end of the season, some of these players that we have seen can help us to be successful," the 47-year-old former Morocco international continued.
“So, they’ve been professional for a while, for a long time, and today I had the opportunity to give them chance, and they show it in a fantastic way.
“I’m very happy for them, and they need to continue that like that, and to challenge for a regular place," Ouaddou concluded.
Why Ndah and Sesane's return is good news for Ouaddou
Recently, the Sea Robbers lost their prized asset, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, to the Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire.
The 20-year-old had gotten his chance in March following Sesane's injury and Tapelo Xoki's unavailability owing to the same reason. The youngster grabbed the opportunity and cemented his place in the side, and went on to win two trophies, the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, before his exit.
Mbokazi formed a formidable partnership with Lebone Seema, who had joined the team in the offseason transfer window from TS Galaxy.
Seema managed to force his way into the starting team despite some strong showings from Nkosinathi Sibis,i who had been appointed the club captain after Innocent Maela retired.
Xoki has been struggling with fitness, explaining why the return of Ndah alongside Sesane is what Ouaddou needs ahead of the second half of the season.
Interestingly, both Ndah and Sesane were commanding a starting berth at the club before they were undone by injuries.
Will Pirates end their PSL hunger?
Pirates haven't had problems winning other domestic cups; they have secured seven in the last four years under both Jose Riveiro - who secured five, and Abdeslam Ouaddou, who has won two.
Nevertheless, their last PSL crown came in the 2011/12 campaign, but since then, they have struggled to topple Mamelodi Sundowns, who have won the last eight editions in a row.
In the last three years, Pirates have finished second, explaining why they signed many quality players ahead of the 2025/26 season, to give them enough depth to deliver.
They are currently on top of the table with 28 points from 12 games and hope to go all the way.