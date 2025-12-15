Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou concedes 'it’s difficult to make some choices' following impressive display by Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane

In his presser with the media, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou couldn't hide his delight with the way Ndah and Sesane handled the game.

"It was so important for them, so important for us. You know that we have a big squad. But unfortunately, it’s difficult for me to make some choices, because I can put only 11 players on the team sheet," the former Premier League defender with Fulham stated.

“If [FIFA President Mr. Gianni] Infantino changes the law in the the next years or next few months, it will be easier for me to put more players. But they always know that they are very important for me.

"All these players that you have seen [on Saturday], they are working hard in training, close communication with them to tell them that they are very important for us. Maybe at the end of the season, some of these players that we have seen can help us to be successful," the 47-year-old former Morocco international continued.

“So, they’ve been professional for a while, for a long time, and today I had the opportunity to give them chance, and they show it in a fantastic way.

“I’m very happy for them, and they need to continue that like that, and to challenge for a regular place," Ouaddou concluded.