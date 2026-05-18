Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou sheds light on questionable decision to start Simphiwe Selepe in high-stakes league chase
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Tactical gamble backfires in title race
Orlando Pirates missed a golden opportunity to take control of the Premier Soccer League title race on Saturday afternoon, playing out a goalless stalemate against a resolute Durban City side at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
With Mamelodi Sundowns having already concluded their season on 68 points, a victory would have seen the Buccaneers move level at the top with a superior goal difference, putting them in the driving seat ahead of the final day.
The most talked-about point of the afternoon, however, was not just the result but the inclusion of Simphiwe Selepe in the starting XI.
The youngster, who had been starring for the club's DDC reserve side just a week prior, was drafted into the heart of the midfield at the expense of veteran Makhehlene Makhaula.
It was a bold move that many fans questioned as the Sea Robbers struggled to break down a compact City defence that seemed content to sit deep and frustrate the Soweto giants.
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Ouaddou justifies Selepe’ surprise inclusion
Speaking to the media following the disappointing result, Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to praise the youngster’s development and explained that his performance on the training pitch made him impossible to ignore.
Despite the high pressure of a title chase, the former Marumo Gallants tactician believed the timing was right to reintroduce the youth graduate to the senior fold after his recent success in the reserve league title win.
“About Selepe, I think he’s a player that you know from last season. I think he played a couple of games, and he played well,” Ouaddou said as per FARPost.
“Today [Saturday] was the right moment to bring him because he has shown us great things in training, and it was a profile that we needed to find him between the lines.
"He did well; he was able to play forward passes and have combinations between the lines.
"He was very aggressive without the ball and in the air as well.
"I think it’s very good for the Pirates to have such young players. To explain to you why we bring them late [in the season], there’s competition, a strong group in the midfield.”
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All eyes on the final day showdown
The result leaves Pirates sitting on 66 points with just one game remaining.
While the draw felt like two points dropped, the title race is technically still alive, though the Buccaneers no longer have the luxury of knowing a simple win will guarantee them the trophy.
They must now travel to Mbombela Stadium to face Orbit College FC next weekend, needing maximum points while hoping the math remains in their favor to end a 14-year league drought.
The pressure will be immense on Ouaddou to get his selection right for the season finale.
While Selepe showed glimpses of his quality against the Citizens, the lack of a clinical edge in the final third remains a concern for the Soweto giants.
Whether the coach sticks with his youth-first policy or reverts to the experience of his senior campaigners remains to be seen as the most dramatic Premier Soccer League season in recent memory reaches its conclusion.
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What comes next for Pirates and Ouaddou?
With Pirates facing a make-or-break encounter against Mswenko Boys, the former AS Vita coach will have major selection decisions to make.
Ouaddou is likely to bring back the experience of Makhaula in the defensive midfield to overcome Orbit College.
The fans will be waiting in high anticipation to see how the Sea Robbers will line up.