Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou sheds light on questionable decision to start Simphiwe Selepe in high-stakes league chase

Orlando Pirates missed a golden opportunity to take control of the Premier Soccer League title race on Saturday afternoon, playing out a goalless stalemate against a resolute Durban City side at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

With Mamelodi Sundowns having already concluded their season on 68 points, a victory would have seen the Buccaneers move level at the top with a superior goal difference, putting them in the driving seat ahead of the final day.

The most talked-about point of the afternoon, however, was not just the result but the inclusion of Simphiwe Selepe in the starting XI.

The youngster, who had been starring for the club's DDC reserve side just a week prior, was drafted into the heart of the midfield at the expense of veteran Makhehlene Makhaula.

It was a bold move that many fans questioned as the Sea Robbers struggled to break down a compact City defence that seemed content to sit deep and frustrate the Soweto giants.







