Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder admits 'tight' PSL title race as Mamelodi Sundowns draw adds 'pressure' to Soweto Derby stakes
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Sundowns slip-up opens the door
The landscape of the South African top-flight shifted significantly on Wednesday night when Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Stellenbosch FC.
For Orlando Pirates, the result served as a massive boost to their championship aspirations, leaving the door wide open for the Buccaneers to consolidate their position at the summit of the table.
Success in the upcoming Soweto Derby would not only provide the usual local bragging rights but would also represent a massive step toward the league title.
With the race reaching its boiling point, the pressure is mounting on every kick of the ball at the FNB Stadium this Sunday.
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De Jong relishes the title pressure
Speaking at the Soweto Derby press conference on Thursday, Andre de Jong was open about the psychological shift following Sundowns' dropped points.
The attacker believes the current league standings have added a unique layer of intensity to what is already the biggest fixture on the South African football calendar.
“Everyone wants to win it (the league) for our fanbase. But also the landscape of the league at the moment, obviously it’s tight after last night’s result (Sundowns’ draw against Stellenbosch)," De Jong told reporters.
"So I think going into this game, there is that added pressure, but in a good way. I think challenging for the league is where Pirates want to be.”
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The final sprint to the finish line
With only five games remaining in the domestic season, the margin for error has completely vanished for the title contenders.
De Jong is well aware that at this late stage of the campaign, style of play often takes a backseat to the necessity of securing maximum points, especially with rivals Sundowns breathing down their necks.
“With five games to go, I think [getting] maximum points at this stage of the season is really important and also, Sundowns play after us on Sunday, so hopefully we will can be in top spot going into the new week," the Pirates star added.
The timing of the fixtures means Pirates can apply massive psychological pressure by winning before the Brazilians take to the pitch.
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Sold-out FNB Stadium awaits giants
The clash between Pirates and the Naturena-based team is set to be played in front of a capacity crowd, with tickets already sold out.
While Amakhosi will be desperate to dent their rivals' title hopes, the Buccaneers are focused on the bigger picture of ending their league trophy drought and satisfying a demanding Sea Robbers faithful.
Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 on Sunday in what promises to be one of the most consequential derbies in recent memory.
If Pirates can navigate the 'good pressure' described by De Jong, they will find themselves in pole position to claim the ultimate prize in South African football.