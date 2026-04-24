Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder admits 'tight' PSL title race as Mamelodi Sundowns draw adds 'pressure' to Soweto Derby stakes

The landscape of the South African top-flight shifted significantly on Wednesday night when Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Stellenbosch FC.

For Orlando Pirates, the result served as a massive boost to their championship aspirations, leaving the door wide open for the Buccaneers to consolidate their position at the summit of the table.

Success in the upcoming Soweto Derby would not only provide the usual local bragging rights but would also represent a massive step toward the league title.

With the race reaching its boiling point, the pressure is mounting on every kick of the ball at the FNB Stadium this Sunday.



