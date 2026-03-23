Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng responds to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on preferred position

The 21-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng came in at Orlando Pirates primarily as a winger, where he made his name.

However, this season, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has used him either in wide areas or as a No. 10, depending on his tactics and opponent.

In the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), coach Hugo Broos played Mofokeng behind strikers in certain matches.