Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng responds to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on preferred position
- Backpagepix
Two positions for Mofokeng
The 21-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng came in at Orlando Pirates primarily as a winger, where he made his name.
However, this season, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has used him either in wide areas or as a No. 10, depending on his tactics and opponent.
In the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), coach Hugo Broos played Mofokeng behind strikers in certain matches.
- AFP
Broos explains why Mofokeng should be played in the No. 10 position
"He’s not a winger; Rele is not a winger; I will see now if I can satisfy us in that [No. 10] position. For me, he will not play anymore on the wings, because I don’t think he’s a winger," the tactician told the media.
“He doesn’t have the qualities to be a good winger. I think he has the qualities to be a good number 10. Because of his intelligence and qualities, he can help the team a lot.
“It’s up to him now; I will give him the chance, and we will see what that brings," Broos concluded.
- Backpage
Mofokeng responds
The attacker insists he is okay regardless of the position he is playing.
“If the coach puts me in as a winger or No. 10, I just have to perform in the team," Mofokeng opened up.
"It is the same because No. 10 and a winger are almost in the same position, so I think I just have to perform anywhere they put me," he explained.
- Backpage
The Mofokeng milestone
On Sunday, Mofokeng scored his first-ever hat-trick in competitive football as Pirates beat TS Galaxy 6-0 in the Premier Soccer League outing staged at the Mbombela Stadium.
The win took the Soweto giants to 51 points from 22 games, one point and one match more than the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, who were in CAF Champions League action.
Watch the full interview
Have a look at what Mofokeng said after the huge win.