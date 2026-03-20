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Sipho Mbule, Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

Has Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos hinted Sipho Mbule is out of 2026 World Cup plans by making a bold Relebohile Mofokeng declaration? 'He doesn't have the qualities to be a winger'

The Belgian recently confirmed his squad for the forthcoming international friendly outing in Durban and Cape Town. The fixture against Panama will be massive for the technical team in their bid to get a strong team to represent the country and Africa at large. Mexico, Canada, and the United States will co-host the Global competition.

  • Here is the plan!

    Bafana Bafana are set for a double outing against the Central American outfit in the next couple of days.

    Hugo Broos' men will play the Canal Men on Friday, March 27, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in the initial meeting.

    The second one will be four days later at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town

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  • The creative role, has Broos made a strong hint?

    Bafana coach opted to have two creative attackers in the No. 10 role, leaving Sipho Mbule, who has recently recovered from an injury but is still struggling for regular game time at Pirates, and Patrick Maswanganyi.

    Veteran Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane and Relebohile Mofokeng of Bucs have been selected for that position.

    Well, this might be a clear message for Mofokeng that his role in Bafana Bafana has been changed to a central position from a wide one. 

  • FBL-AFR-2025-ZAF-PRESSERAFP

    Rele is not a winger

    Broos has since explained his plan for Mofokeng, who impressed for the Soweto giants when played behind the strikers.

    "He’s not a winger, Rele is not a winger; I will see now if I can satisfy us in that [No. 10] position. For me, he will not play anymore on the wings, because I don’t think he’s a winger," the tactician told the media.

    “He doesn’t have the qualities to be a good winger. I think he has the qualities to be a good number 10. Because of his intelligence and qualities, he can help the team a lot.

    “It’s up to him now; I will give him the chance, and we will see what that brings," Broos concluded.

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  • Themba Zwane and Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Zwane's main work at Bafana Bafana

    Having excelled in the No. 10 role over the years, coach Broos might use Zwane to mentor Mofokeng ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.