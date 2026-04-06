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Inacio Miguel and Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Orbit College warned Kaizer Chiefs are back ahead of their second PSL meeting: 'Something psychologically has switched'

Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Orbit College
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
AmaZulu FC vs Sekhukhune United
AmaZulu FC
Sekhukhune United

Amakhosi make a trip to Port Elizabeth on Monday to face relegation-threatened Mswenko Boys in the South African top-flight football. The Soweto giants need maximum points in their bid to return to continental football in the 2026/27 edition. Any lapses might see them fail to realise their objective.

  • Three in a row?

    Kaizer Chiefs bounced back from four consecutive losses across competitions with back-to-back victories against Durban City and Magesi in the Premier Soccer League.

    On Monday, they face Orbit College, hoping to register another win and complete a double in the process. The initial meeting between the teams ended 4-1 in favour of the Glamour Boys.

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  • Thabiso Monyane and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Former Chiefs striker impressed with recent wins

    Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Denis Vukubi has opined on why Amakhosi were impressive against Durban City and Magesi respectively.

    "I think the players have realised that even though they might not have a proper coach, they are still at work, and that regardless, they are still expected to deliver," he told KickOff.

    "The coaches have started using the young boys, which is good; you can tell that something psychologically has switched. And that's what I was happy about.

  • Flavio Silva and Khulumani Ndamane, Kaizer Chiefs vs TS GalaxyBackpage

    You don't have to play good football...

    "Regarding the game plan, mentally we are doing well so far. Last two games mentally, we were fine. Especially this boy from DRC, Glody Lilepo, he's been working very hard. I think what has changed at Kaizer Chiefs is mentality. You don't have to play good football, but get results. This is a big team, by the way. The worst result should at least be a draw," Vukubi continued.

    "Let's go back to our mentality and style of play, which is through the wings. We need midfielders with defense-splitting passes.

    "As ex-players, we can see it getting there; something is cooking. We just need to be patient, especially the supporters," he concluded. 

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  • Why Chiefs MUST beat Orbit College

    A win will take Amakhosi to third on the table with 39 points from 21 matches, which will definitely be a massive psychological boost.

    With rivals AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United playing each other later, points will definitely be dropped by either team or even both to the advantage of Chiefs. 