Orbit College warned Kaizer Chiefs are back ahead of their second PSL meeting: 'Something psychologically has switched'

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Denis Vukubi has opined on why Amakhosi were impressive against Durban City and Magesi respectively.

"I think the players have realised that even though they might not have a proper coach, they are still at work, and that regardless, they are still expected to deliver," he told KickOff.

"The coaches have started using the young boys, which is good; you can tell that something psychologically has switched. And that's what I was happy about.