Despite now joining the Oranje family, Xavi once broke Dutch hearts in the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa. He was part of the Spain side that dashed Dutch dreams to lift their first-ever World Cup trophy, defeating former Barcelona team-mates Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Mark van Bommel — currently the head coach of the Belgian national team — along the way. Intriguingly, Nigel de Jong—who featured in that very same final—is now the KNVB Technical Director and helped welcome Xavi to Zeist 16 years later.

Such was the Spaniard's immense global stature during his peak playing days that parents even named their children after him, including Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Xavi Simons—born in 2003—who now has a golden opportunity to shine under his illustrious namesake in the national team. With his four-year contract officially underway, a massive task now awaits the manager to blend his footballing philosophy with Dutch culture and restore international glory.