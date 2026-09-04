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'Reliability and consistency' - Nottingham Forest star Neco Williams signs new long-term contract at City Ground until 2030
Commitment to the Forest project
Nottingham Forest have officially announced that Williams has signed a new long-term contract, keeping the versatile full-back at the City Ground until 2030. The 25-year-old had only recently extended his previous terms in the summer of 2025, with that deal set to run until 2029, but the club moved quickly to reward his stellar performances with an even more substantial commitment.
The decision to hand Williams a new deal comes off the back of a truly remarkable 2025-26 campaign for the defender. His tireless work rate and quality on the flanks did not go unnoticed by the Forest faithful, as he was officially named the fans' player of the season.
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Syrianos hails Williams' impact
Speaking on the importance of the deal, Forest's chief football officer George Syrianos highlighted the specific traits that have made Williams such a vital part of the dressing room. 'His reliability, consistency and continued determination to improve explain why he has become such a loved player by both his teammates and the supporters,' Syrianos said, noting that the player's professional approach has set a standard for others to follow at the club.
The club are eager to maintain their upward trajectory in the Premier League, and keeping hold of their best talent is seen as the primary way to achieve those goals. Syrianos further reinforced the club's strategy of building around a core of proven performers who understand the culture of Nottingham Forest, adding: 'We want to continue developing and growing as a club, and a big part of that process is making sure our top-performing players are committed to the club.'
A bargain from Anfield
Williams originally joined Forest from Liverpool in July 2022 in a deal worth approximately £17 million. Since making the switch from Merseyside to the Midlands, he has developed into one of the most consistent full-backs in the division. His journey at the City Ground has been defined by steady growth, and he has now amassed a total of 163 appearances for the club.
During his spell with Nottingham Forest, Williams has chipped in with four goals and 10 assists. The Wales international featured 53 times in all competitions last term and has been named in the starting lineup for both of Forest's opening Premier League fixtures this season.
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Forest bounce back after slow start
Nottingham Forest suffered a disappointing start to the campaign, falling to a home defeat against Leeds United in their Premier League opener before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the City Ground by the same opposition. However, Forest responded with a hard-fought draw away at Liverpool and are now preparing to host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
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