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FBL-EUR-C1-VILLARREAL-PSGAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Not seen since Barcelona's 8-2 humiliation: Paris renews Spain's Champions League nightmare

Match
Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain
Villarreal
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Luis Enrique
F. Ruiz
Barcelona
Spain
France

8 minutes shake the Champions League history books

Paris Saint-Germain secured a historic 6-0 win over Villarreal in the fourth round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, their biggest ever away win in European competition. 

João Neves got the French side up and running in the 9th minute. Paris then pounced on an error from goalkeeper Peter Gulácsi three minutes later, Désiré Doué adding the second, before Senny Mayulu made it three in the 13th minute and Fabián Ruiz struck in the 17th.

Ruiz was back at it after the break, grabbing the fifth in the 50th minute. David Boly then came off the bench and needed only a few minutes to nod home the sixth in the 78th, sealing a crushing win for Luis Enrique's side and a stack of records, some of them unprecedented.

Read also: Doué equals Benzema and closes in on Mbappé's throne in the Champions League

  • Record for fastest goal

    According to StatsDuFoot figures, Paris scored four goals in just 8 minutes. Neves struck in the 9th minute, Doué in the 12th, Mayulu in the 13th and Fabián Ruiz in the 17th. No team in Champions League history has ever managed four goals in a shorter span, Paris doing it in 16 minutes and 2 seconds to be precise. 

    Three of those goals came inside the first 13 minutes, the fastest third goal by an away team in the competition's history. That beat the previous record set by Borussia Dortmund, who netted their third in the 17th minute against Legia in 2016. 

    Read also: Video: four goals in record time: Paris shatter Real Madrid's historic record

  • Historic numbers for Paris: an unbeaten run and 20 goals

    Paris Saint-Germain are the first French club to win away by six goals in the Champions League since Olympique Lyonnais thrashed Dinamo Zagreb 7-1 on 7 December 2011, according to Stats du Foot. 

    They also became only the second club in history to win by six goals against a Spanish side in the competition, after Bayern Munich put eight past Barcelona in their 8-2 win on 14 August 2020.

    Another record fell too. Paris are the first club in Champions League history to score six goals away from home against a Spanish side, beating the five Monaco managed at La Coruña on 8 December 2004. 

    The French champions are now unbeaten in their last 14 Champions League matches, with 10 wins and four draws. That equals the best unbeaten run in the competition's history, set by Lyon between December 2004 and March 2006. 

    Paris have also hit 20 goals after four rounds this season, a record at this stage. They have surpassed the 17 they scored in the group stage of the 2017-2018 campaign.

    Read also: He did not even last half an hour: a technical explanation of Inzaghi's surprise decision

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