"Not every club wants him": former Real Madrid star says keeping Vinicius was a mistake

Santi Cañizares has taken aim at Vinícius Júnior. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper believes the Brazilian's behaviour is hurting the team.

Time and again, Cañizares argues, Vinícius has landed Los Blancos in trouble while dragging the club's image through the mud.

That's why he came out firmly against renewing the player's contract last summer. He hasn't budged since.

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