'Not an easy decision' - Carlo Ancelotti struggling with Neymar World Cup dilemma despite Brazil icon 'improving a lot recently' at Santos

Ancelotti has included Neymar in his 55-man provisional list for the tournament, but will whittle that number down to 26 when he announces the final squad on May 18. At 34 years old, Neymar is indisputably one of the greatest talents Brazilian football has ever produced, but his place in the 2026 World Cup squad is not a certainty. After a disastrous period at Al Hilal and recurring injuries, his return to Santos has brought glimpses of the old star, but still under the shadow of doubt about his competitive intensity.

"When you have to choose, you need to take many things into consideration," Ancelotti explained in an exclusive interview with Reuters. "Neymar is an important player for this country because of the talent he has always shown. He has had some problems, and he is working hard to recover. He has improved a lot recently and is playing regularly. Obviously, for me it's not an easy decision. We have to carefully weigh the pros and cons, but that doesn't put pressure on me. We've been evaluating not only Neymar, but all the players, for a year now."