‘So big and fast’ - Noni Madueke names his toughest opponent and explains why he left Chelsea for Arsenal in £50m transfer

Madueke has faced some of the finest defenders in world football during his time in the Premier League, but one name stands above the rest. The Arsenal winger identified Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as the most difficult player he has ever had to get the better of on the pitch.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the Dutch centre-back, Madueke said: "I would probably say Virgil van Dijk. He’s just so big and fast so it’s difficult to get in behind him. I would probably say him, for sure. Playing against players like that is good competition, you want to test yourself against the best, that’s the mindset you have to have going into the game. It’s football at the highest level so it’s definitely fun to test yourself against those type of players."