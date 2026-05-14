Nkosingiphile Ngcobo hails progress as Kaizer Chiefs ‘head in the right direction’ after improved top-three PSL push

Kaizer Chiefs star Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has expressed his belief that the club is finally moving toward reclaiming its former glory. After a few lean years for the Naturena-based outfit, the 2025/26 PSL campaign has seen a marked improvement, with the club surpassing the 50-point mark and securing a third-place finish in the league standings.

Reflecting on the progress made this term, "I consider this to be a good season, not great because at Kaizer Chiefs the expectations are higher, but after the last few years I think we turned a corner and are heading in the right direction," Ngcobo told the club's official website.

"We will take what we have learned and try to improve for next season."



