Nkosingiphile Ngcobo hails progress as Kaizer Chiefs ‘head in the right direction’ after improved top-three PSL push
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Amakhosi turning the corner
Kaizer Chiefs star Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has expressed his belief that the club is finally moving toward reclaiming its former glory. After a few lean years for the Naturena-based outfit, the 2025/26 PSL campaign has seen a marked improvement, with the club surpassing the 50-point mark and securing a third-place finish in the league standings.
Reflecting on the progress made this term, "I consider this to be a good season, not great because at Kaizer Chiefs the expectations are higher, but after the last few years I think we turned a corner and are heading in the right direction," Ngcobo told the club's official website.
"We will take what we have learned and try to improve for next season."
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Personal growth for Mshini
Ngcobo has been a central figure in the recent resurgence, notably putting in a commanding performance during the 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United.
For the 25-year-old, completing a full match was a significant milestone in his individual journey this season as he looks to cement his place as a regular starter under the current technical team.
“It wasn’t an easy game. It was tough, but we worked really hard to get the victory,” Ngcobo said of the Sekhukhune clash.
“I feel like I had a decent game and it was good to complete 90 minutes for the first time in a while, but there are aspects I want to improve on.
"Overall, I was quite happy, and we take it and move forward.”
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Continental football returns to Naturena
The biggest reward for Chiefs' improved league form is a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Returning to the African stage has been a primary objective for the Amakhosi management, and Ngcobo admits the squad is buzzing with the prospect of testing themselves against the best teams across the continent once again.
“It’s a great feeling to know that we are going to play in the CAF competition again next season," he added.
"It is something we wanted to achieve as a team, and we are happy to have done it with two games to spare.
"I am excited for it. It will be difficult, but we will benefit from the experience,” the midfielder concluded.
Facing a familiar foe
Despite having already secured third place, Chiefs face a tricky trip to Durban to take on AmaZulu, who are led by former Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane.
Ngcobo is wary of the threat posed by his former mentor and insists the team will not be taking their foot off the gas in their final two matches of the PSL campaign.
“We are doing our usual build-up, preparing our game-plan with the coaches.
"We will have to work hard because it will not be an easy game,” Ngcobo assured the supporters.
“We know how dangerous AmaZulu can be with Coach Arthur [Zwane], so we are expecting a tough match, and we are ready to fight for the win.”