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Niko Kovac hails stand-in captain Waldemar Anton for setting the standard at Borussia Dortmund
Defender assumes captaincy role
Centre-back Anton is set to lead Dortmund once again when they host Villarreal in Tuesday's Champions League league-phase opener at Signal Iduna Park. The 30-year-old has donned the captain's armband across all competitive fixtures this season following club captain Can's anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. Kovac revealed that handing the defender the armband was an effortless choice given his immense dressing-room influence.
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Kovac praises leadership qualities
Kovac believes Anton's relentless dedication and never-say-die attitude provide the perfect blueprint for Die Schwarzgelben's younger talents to follow. Speaking ahead of Tuesday's European curtain-raiser, the tactician hailed the defender's impact: "He is someone who leads by example; someone who never gives up. And that is what is needed - especially to set an example for the young players. He was already a captain in spirit last season, even without the armband, because his presence brings the other players along with him."
Anton relishes European night
Anton stressed that the entire squad is eager to make their mark on the continent and determined to secure all three points in front of their home supporters. Reflecting on the team's excitement ahead of facing the Spanish outfit, Anton said: "The anticipation is huge. A home game in the Champions League is something special for every player. Last season is behind us. Now we have to move forward and take the first step tomorrow."
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German giants target momentum
Dortmund are keen to replicate last season's dominant display after crushing Villarreal 4-0 at Westfalenstadion with a clinical 4.03 xG from 13 attempts. In stark contrast, the visitors arrive under heavy pressure having lost five consecutive Champions League away games without finding the back of the net. Securing victory on opening night is imperative for Kovac's side to establish early momentum in the league phase before the schedule intensifies.
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