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Champions League
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
Signal Iduna Park
team-logoVillarreal
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Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal
Borussia Dortmund
Villarreal
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Signal Iduna Park

Today's game between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Formation
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
4-4-2
G. KobelG. KobelJ. GadouJ. GadouD. SvenssonD. SvenssonW. AntonW. AntonJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamJ. RyersonJ. RyersonK. KaretsasK. KaretsasJ. VeermanJ. VeermanE. NwaneriE. NwaneriM. BeierM. BeierS. GuirassyS. GuirassyP. GulacsiP. GulacsiS. MourinoS. MourinoL. CostaL. CostaR. VeigaR. Veigateam-logoC. RomeroN. PepeN. PepeS. ComesanaS. ComesanaT. BuchananT. BuchananP. GueyeP. GueyeG. MikautadzeG. MikautadzeG. MorenoG. Moreno
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
3-4-2-1
Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI

Villarreal

Manager

  • N. Kovac
  • I. Perez

Niko Kovac is without a number of first-team players for this fixture. Filippo Mane, Emre Can, Mussa Kaba, Giannis Konstantelias, and Justin Lerma are all sidelined through injury, while Ramy Bensebaini and Nico Schlotterbeck are both unavailable due to suspension. Kovac's projected XI reads: Gregor Kobel; Joane Gadou, Daniel Svensson, Waldemar Anton, Julian Ryerson; Konstantinos Karetsas, Joey Veerman, Jobe Bellingham; Ethan Nwaneri, Maximilian Beier, Serhou Guirassy.

Villarreal are without Juan Foyth through injury, but Inigo Perez has no suspensions to contend with. His projected starting lineup is: Peter Gulacsi; Santiago Mourino, Logan Costa, Renato Veiga, Carlos Romero; Nicolas Pepe, Santi Comesana, Tajon Buchanan, Pape Gueye; Georges Mikautadze, Gerard Moreno. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

BVB

BVB - Form

ROM
D2-2
FCB
L1-2
HSV
W2-0
HAM
W0-5
TSG
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
VIL

VIL - Form

GAL
W1-2
SAN
D2-2
ATM
D2-2
ALA
L1-0
COR
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Borussia Dortmund have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Bundesliga win at Hoffenheim on September 5, coming from two goals down in the second half. Before that, they beat HEBC Hamburg 5-0 in the DFB-Pokal and opened the Bundesliga season with a 2-0 win over Hamburger SV. Their only defeats in the sequence came against Bayern Munich in the Super Cup and Roma in a pre-season friendly, which ended 2-2. Dortmund have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Villarreal have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 LaLiga defeat at home to Deportivo de A Coruna on September 5. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Atletico Madrid and 2-2 with Racing Santander in their opening two league fixtures, and their only win came in a pre-season friendly against Galatasaray. Villarreal have scored seven goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Borussia DortmundDrawVillarreal
1
1
1
Champions League
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
4
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
0
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
2
FT
6Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored1/3

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League on November 25, 2025, when Borussia Dortmund hosted Villarreal at Signal Iduna Park and won 4-0. Prior to that, the sides drew 2-2 in a pre-season friendly in August 2024, and Villarreal won 2-0 in another pre-season fixture in July 2022. Across the three recorded meetings, Dortmund hold one win to Villarreal's one, with one draw, though Dortmund's most recent victory was the most emphatic of the series.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the current Champions League table, both Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal sit in first position with equal points.

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