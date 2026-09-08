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How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Probable lineups
Niko Kovac is without a number of first-team players for this fixture. Filippo Mane, Emre Can, Mussa Kaba, Giannis Konstantelias, and Justin Lerma are all sidelined through injury, while Ramy Bensebaini and Nico Schlotterbeck are both unavailable due to suspension. Kovac's projected XI reads: Gregor Kobel; Joane Gadou, Daniel Svensson, Waldemar Anton, Julian Ryerson; Konstantinos Karetsas, Joey Veerman, Jobe Bellingham; Ethan Nwaneri, Maximilian Beier, Serhou Guirassy.
Villarreal are without Juan Foyth through injury, but Inigo Perez has no suspensions to contend with. His projected starting lineup is: Peter Gulacsi; Santiago Mourino, Logan Costa, Renato Veiga, Carlos Romero; Nicolas Pepe, Santi Comesana, Tajon Buchanan, Pape Gueye; Georges Mikautadze, Gerard Moreno. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.
Form
Borussia Dortmund have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Bundesliga win at Hoffenheim on September 5, coming from two goals down in the second half. Before that, they beat HEBC Hamburg 5-0 in the DFB-Pokal and opened the Bundesliga season with a 2-0 win over Hamburger SV. Their only defeats in the sequence came against Bayern Munich in the Super Cup and Roma in a pre-season friendly, which ended 2-2. Dortmund have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five outings.
Villarreal have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 LaLiga defeat at home to Deportivo de A Coruna on September 5. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Atletico Madrid and 2-2 with Racing Santander in their opening two league fixtures, and their only win came in a pre-season friendly against Galatasaray. Villarreal have scored seven goals and conceded nine across the five matches.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League on November 25, 2025, when Borussia Dortmund hosted Villarreal at Signal Iduna Park and won 4-0. Prior to that, the sides drew 2-2 in a pre-season friendly in August 2024, and Villarreal won 2-0 in another pre-season fixture in July 2022. Across the three recorded meetings, Dortmund hold one win to Villarreal's one, with one draw, though Dortmund's most recent victory was the most emphatic of the series.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
In the current Champions League table, both Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal sit in first position with equal points.