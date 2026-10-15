German precision! Woltemade volleys Juve level before hailing partnership with match-winner Kolo Muani

German forward Nick Woltemade played a starring role as Juventus mounted a second-half comeback to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 in the Europa League. Woltemade cancelled out Hugo Alvarez's opener with a superb right-footed volley into the bottom corner in the 58th minute.

His clinical finish pounced on a deflected Teun Koopmeiners cross to bring the Bianconeri level after a difficult first half in Galicia.

Randal Kolo Muani later headed home in stoppage time to complete the comeback victory for Luciano Spalletti's side.