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Lionel Messi Tom Brady 2026 World CupGetty/GOAL
Moataz Elgammal

‘Might top 28-3’ - NFL legend Tom Brady admits Lionel Messi & Argentina may have trumped his Super Bowl miracle for the New England Patriots in ‘greatest comeback’ stakes

L. Messi
Argentina
World Cup
Argentina vs Egypt
Egypt

Tom Brady was left stunned by Lionel Messi and Argentina following their incredible 3-2 victory over Egypt. The NFL icon suggested that the dramatic turnaround in Atlanta might have surpassed his own legendary Super Bowl comeback with the New England Patriots, as the South American side scored three late goals to secure a spectacular quarter-final spot.

  • Brady reacts to Argentina heroics

    Brady was closely watching the thrilling Round of 16 encounter in Atlanta. Argentina found themselves trailing 2-0 late in the match against an inspired Egypt side, led by Mohamed Salah. However, the South American team sparked an astonishing revival when they finally found the back of the net in the 79th minute.

    Minutes later, Messi delivered a crucial equaliser to make it 2-2. The drama peaked two minutes into stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez secured the winning goal. The breathtaking sequence sent Egypt home and left spectators, including the former New England Patriots quarterback, in absolute awe of the resilience displayed by the victorious squad.

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  • A historic Super Bowl comparison

    Following the final whistle, Brady took to social media to share his astonishment at the comeback. He drew a direct comparison to his own historic achievement during Super Bowl LI. In that famous American football championship game, the New England Patriots rallied from a massive 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to eventually win 34-28. Witnessing the footballing miracle orchestrated by Messi, the seven-time Super Bowl champion posted on X: "Yeah so that might top 28-3".

    While the Patriots secured the Lombardi Trophy with their famous victory, some supporters argue the stakes were different, yet the sheer improbability of both sporting events remains firmly linked in the minds of global sports fans.


  • Messi cements his tournament legacy

    The remarkable fightback against Egypt further solidifies the immense influence Messi continues to wield on the international stage. Facing a premature exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the forward single-handedly shifted the momentum of the tie when all hope seemed lost. Argentina have often relied on their talisman during tense knockout situations, and he delivered once again with a flawless performance under extreme pressure.

    By driving his team forward, Messi ensured they avoided a shocking upset against Egypt. The dramatic turnaround not only captured the attention of sporting legends like Brady but also sent a clear warning to the remaining nations competing for the prestigious trophy in North America this summer.

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    What next for Argentina?

    Following this sensational victory, Argentina will carry massive momentum into their upcoming World Cup quarter-final clash. The squad must quickly recover from the intense physical and emotional exertion required to overcome Egypt. Manager Lionel Scaloni will now focus on tightening his defence to avoid another scare, while Messi looks to guide his confident teammates one step closer to defending their ultimate global crown.

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Argentina
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