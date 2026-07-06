‘Neymar does what Ronaldinho invented’ - Ex-Brazil international explains how 2002 World Cup winner inspired all-time leading goalscorer following emotional retirement

Belletti aggressively dismantled the persistent, long-standing football myth that Ronaldinho succeeded purely on raw talent without putting in structural effort behind the scenes. The ex-defender insisted that the legendary playmaker approached his daily preparation with immense seriousness, contrary to public perception.

“It doesn’t seem like it, but Ronaldinho trained a lot, I am telling you very seriously,” Belletti revealed, recalling intensive small-sided training sessions under the Catalan sun. “It was a small pitch, tight space, and with the ball he would go one-on-one or two-on-two, and he did it every single day and every week. The power he had to have for that dribble and to keep progressing – he never faked it; he never went to the ground.

“With the quality he had and how he worked, he made it so that players like Neymar had someone to be inspired by, to do exactly what Neymar has gone on to do afterward.”