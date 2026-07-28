The newspaper Marca said on Tuesday: "According to information revealed by the sports website 'Bitbol', and reported by the journalist Ezequiel Gasca, Neymar is going through the toughest turning point in his football career after leaving the World Cup in tears. The frustration that had built up within him, as a result of his failure to make the desired impact, contributed to the spread of rumours about a sudden end to his career."

Nowhere did the pain cut deeper than with the Brazilian national team. In statements reported by Globo Esporte and UOL, Neymar left nothing to interpretation before the international press right after the match against Norway: "I tried. Everything started here and ends here. It's over."

Those words closed the book on the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man's international career. Bitter as the ending was, he waved goodbye to the fans as Brazil's all-time top scorer on 80 goals, having passed the legendary record of the King, Pelé.

Marca continued: "Beyond his international retirement, the real question revolves around his future with his club Santos. Sources close to him, cited by the Brazilian press, indicate that those around Neymar see him as 'tired of the world of football' and that he is seriously considering the option of retirement."

His contract with Santos runs until 31 December. A decisive call may force both parties to tear it up early, should Neymar decide to end his football career for good.

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