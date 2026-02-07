Goal.com
Mduduzi Shabalala, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala reacts to Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup talk after 2025 AFCON near-miss

The midfielder finds himself in an Amakhosi side that has struggled to supply players to the South Africa national team, while teammates Inacio Miguel and Glody Lilepo have also lost their places in the Angola and DR Congo teams, respectively. However, the 22-year-old has remained in contention at international level under the watch of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    Shabalala's Bafana bid

    Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala was one of the three Bafana Bafana players on standby in the 2025 AFCON squad.

    Although he did not make the final cut, the decision by coach Hugo Broos to pick him as a reserve player might have served as a show of confidence in the midfielder.

    That has offered hope that Broos is closely watching him and could be considered for June's 2026 FIFA World Cup finals. 

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Bafana Bafana, June 2025Backpagepix

    Shabalala: 'Bafana talk means nothing'

    Shabalala has come out to share his thoughts about expectations to make Bafana's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    “The talks mean nothing, mine is to work hard and raise my hand in my club,” said Shabalala as per iDiski Times. 

    “I believe that one day I’ll get an opportunity to go and represent my national team.”

  • Mduduzi Shabalala and Henri Stanic, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    Mounting criticism on Shabalala

    The Amakhosi midfielder recently clocked 100 matches in his professional career as a Chiefs player after being promoted to the first team during the 2022/23 season.

    But some fans feel that he remains a promising player and is struggling to realise his full potential as compared to other South African players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

    Former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Sibusiso Vilakazi has offered a suggestion that Shabalala needs some more sharpening at training. 

  • Mduduzi Shabalala and Devin Titus, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    What comes next?

    Shabalala endured some backlash from Chiefs fans this week after missing a number of chances during their Nedbank Cup Round of 16 defeat by Stellenbosch.

    That is what sparked Vilakazi's remarks and if he continues missing chances, Shabalala might take himself out of Broos' sight. 

