Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala reacts to Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup talk after 2025 AFCON near-miss
- Backpagepix
Shabalala's Bafana bid
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala was one of the three Bafana Bafana players on standby in the 2025 AFCON squad.
Although he did not make the final cut, the decision by coach Hugo Broos to pick him as a reserve player might have served as a show of confidence in the midfielder.
That has offered hope that Broos is closely watching him and could be considered for June's 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.
- Backpagepix
Shabalala: 'Bafana talk means nothing'
Shabalala has come out to share his thoughts about expectations to make Bafana's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“The talks mean nothing, mine is to work hard and raise my hand in my club,” said Shabalala as per iDiski Times.
“I believe that one day I’ll get an opportunity to go and represent my national team.”
- Backpage
Mounting criticism on Shabalala
The Amakhosi midfielder recently clocked 100 matches in his professional career as a Chiefs player after being promoted to the first team during the 2022/23 season.
But some fans feel that he remains a promising player and is struggling to realise his full potential as compared to other South African players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
Former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Sibusiso Vilakazi has offered a suggestion that Shabalala needs some more sharpening at training.
- Backpage
What comes next?
Shabalala endured some backlash from Chiefs fans this week after missing a number of chances during their Nedbank Cup Round of 16 defeat by Stellenbosch.
That is what sparked Vilakazi's remarks and if he continues missing chances, Shabalala might take himself out of Broos' sight.