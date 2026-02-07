Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala reacts to Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup talk after 2025 AFCON near-miss

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala was one of the three Bafana Bafana players on standby in the 2025 AFCON squad.

Although he did not make the final cut, the decision by coach Hugo Broos to pick him as a reserve player might have served as a show of confidence in the midfielder.

That has offered hope that Broos is closely watching him and could be considered for June's 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.