Are Kaizer Chiefs not doing enough to sharpen misfiring Mduduzi Shabalala? Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Sibusiso Vilakazi makes training ground suggestion for Amakhosi midfielder

Kaizer Chiefs were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup after going down 2-1 to Stellenbosch at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

Goals by Ibraheem Jabaar and Devin Titus inside the first 23 minutes left Chiefs chasing the game.

Even after Flavio da Silva cut Stellenbosch's lead, it was not enough to inspire a successful Amakhosi comeback.

It was a match in which the Soweto giants' midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala missed some clear-cut chances, especially in the first half.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi feels being sharp in front of goal is something Amakhosi can work on to help Shabalala improve.