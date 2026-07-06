Ex-Orlando Pirates striker confident Buccaneers can fill Relebohile Mofokeng's boots - 'I have no doubt they can find a replacement'

Former Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola has expressed his firm belief that the Buccaneers possess the resources and scouting network to replace Relebohile Mofokeng.

The young sensation recently completed a move to Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a four-year deal, leaving a significant gap in the Pirates attacking line.

While Mofokeng has been a standout performer since his debut in early 2023, Sebola argues that the club has a proven track record of moving on from key assets without losing their competitive edge.

The legend pointed to recent departures as evidence that the system at Mayfair is designed to withstand the loss of individual stars.



