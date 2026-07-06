Backpagepix
Ex-Orlando Pirates striker confident Buccaneers can fill Relebohile Mofokeng's boots - 'I have no doubt they can find a replacement'
- Backpage
Sebola backs Pirates to find a new star
Former Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola has expressed his firm belief that the Buccaneers possess the resources and scouting network to replace Relebohile Mofokeng.
The young sensation recently completed a move to Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a four-year deal, leaving a significant gap in the Pirates attacking line.
While Mofokeng has been a standout performer since his debut in early 2023, Sebola argues that the club has a proven track record of moving on from key assets without losing their competitive edge.
The legend pointed to recent departures as evidence that the system at Mayfair is designed to withstand the loss of individual stars.
- Backpage
History of coping with major exits
Sebola noted that Pirates have successfully navigated several high-profile exits over the past few seasons while continuing to fill their trophy cabinet.
He referenced the departures of Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, as well as the impact of Monnapule Saleng, as examples of players who were integral to the team but were eventually replaced effectively by the coaching staff.
"I'm happy for Rele, and it is a big loss for Pirates," Sebola told Soccer Laduma.
"But good for him, for his career. He was actually supposed to leave before the likes of Mohau Nkota. Lots of good players have left Pirates.
"Nkota left, and it was okay.
"[Mbekezeli] Mbokazi left, and it was okay.
"It was the same with Monnapule Saleng.
"Those were very good players for the club, but they were replaced, and the team still won three cups last season."
- Backpagepix
Missing out on Ndlovu
The search for Mofokeng' successor hit a snag when Siyanda Ndlovu, a player Sebola identifies as the ideal tactical fit, opted to join Mamelodi Sundowns instead.
Despite the disappointment of seeing a target join a direct rival, Sebola remains optimistic that the solution could lie within the club's own development structures, specifically the DStv Diski Challenge.
"I was happy when I heard Siyanda Ndlovu was coming in.
"I saw him as Mofokeng's replacement, but he's gone to Sundowns.
"But I have no doubt they can find a replacement in the DDC, or whoever they sign, I'm sure it would be someone who can step in.
"So, I'm not worried," Sebola added, emphasising his faith in the club's youth pipeline.
- Backpage
Patience required for new-look attack
While the former striker is confident in the club's ability to find quality, he admits that replacing a player of Mofokeng's calibre is not an instantaneous process and will require tactical adjustments.
The chemistry between the attacking players was a hallmark of Pirates' recent success, and Sebola warns that fans might need to show patience as the squad recalibrates.
"Even though it will take some time for Pirates to gel like the way they were gelling together, I'm confident the team will be fine," Sebola concluded.
With the Buccaneers looking to defend their domestic titles and make an impact on the continent, all eyes will be on Abdeslam Ouaddou to see who steps into the spotlight left vacant by Rele’s departure.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting