Ernst Middendorp identifies what's holding South African football back - ‘We don't have one main coach’

One of Middendorp’s primary concerns is the lack of a unified coaching philosophy and a clear leadership structure at the youth levels of the national team.

He pointed to a culture of temporary appointments and a limited scouting radius as major hurdles that prevent the best talent in the country from reaching the first team.

"In South Africa, in the youth, we don't have one main coach, if we go to the tournament, where we can qualify for the World Cup, we don't have a coach, we say, 'Oh let's take this one Mr Khumalo from Kaizer Chiefs'.

"We didn't go to Bloemfontein, Polokwane, East London," Middendorp said.

"Okay let's take a huge number [of players] from Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates, and Sundowns and then we have it, this cannot be."



