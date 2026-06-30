Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard explains why winning 2026 MTN8 could propel Amakhosi to impressive season

Dillon Sheppard has highlighted the MTN8 as the non-negotiable target to kickstart the 2026/27 campaign.

After a hiatus from the competition, the Amakhosi are back in the mix, and the technical team views the tournament as the most efficient way to build momentum.

With only four games standing between the club and a trophy, the opportunity to instill a winning culture early on is too good to pass up for the Naturena-based side.

Speaking on the importance of a fast start, Sheppard explained the strategic value of the competition.

"It's important that one competes on all fronts and that begins with the MTN8," Sheppard said as quoted on SABC Sport.

"It's a competition of four games, so it affords a really good opportunity to win a trophy.

"The earlier you win a trophy to go with positive opening results in the league, that can really set you up for the rest of the campaign," the former Bidvest Wits winger noted.