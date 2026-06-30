Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard explains why winning 2026 MTN8 could propel Amakhosi to impressive season
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The MTN8 as a psychological catalyst
Dillon Sheppard has highlighted the MTN8 as the non-negotiable target to kickstart the 2026/27 campaign.
After a hiatus from the competition, the Amakhosi are back in the mix, and the technical team views the tournament as the most efficient way to build momentum.
With only four games standing between the club and a trophy, the opportunity to instill a winning culture early on is too good to pass up for the Naturena-based side.
Speaking on the importance of a fast start, Sheppard explained the strategic value of the competition.
"It's important that one competes on all fronts and that begins with the MTN8," Sheppard said as quoted on SABC Sport.
"It's a competition of four games, so it affords a really good opportunity to win a trophy.
"The earlier you win a trophy to go with positive opening results in the league, that can really set you up for the rest of the campaign," the former Bidvest Wits winger noted.
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Building on a foundation of progress
Chiefs head into the new season with significantly higher expectations following a third-place finish in the previous term.
That performance marked the club's strongest league showing since their heartbreaking title loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day of the 2019/20 season.
After two years of failing to qualify for the top eight altogether, simply participating is no longer enough for a club of this stature.
The pressure is on to satisfy a fanbase that has been starved of trophies in the last decade, barring their triumph in the Nedbank Cup in 2025.
Sheppard is well aware that the recent upward trajectory in the league standings must now be translated into gold.
He insists the vision is to return the club to its glory days, ensuring the supporters finally have something tangible to celebrate as the Fernando da Cruz era begins in earnest.
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A new-look technical team at Naturena
The restructuring of the Chiefs bench has seen Sheppard confirmed as the second assistant to incoming head coach Da Cruz.
Despite the changes in leadership over the years, Sheppard remains a constant figure in the dressing room, having previously served in various positions at the club.
This continuity is expected to be vital as the French tactician looks to implement his philosophy quickly.
Sheppard expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: "I'm really looking forward to working with the new coach, but also the technical team.
"As coaches, we are always looking to learn, so I'm excited for what lies ahead."
His familiarity with the club's inner workings and his experience as a player in the PSL are seen as major assets for the incoming coaching staff as they prepare for a gruelling season of high expectations.
- Kaizer Chiefs Media
Navigating the squad overhaul
While the focus remains on the MTN8, the club is simultaneously undergoing a significant squad refresh.
With departures like Happy Mashiane and Tashreeq Morris already confirmed, the hierarchy is clearing space for new arrivals that fit Da Cruz's tactical blueprint.
Managing this transition while hunting for early-season silverware will be the ultimate test for the new technical committee at the Village.
Despite the high turnover of personnel, Sheppard remains confident in the setup.
His experience across multiple regimes at Amakhosi allows him to bridge the gap between the players and the new management.
If Chiefs can navigate the opening hurdle of the MTN8 successfully, the confidence gained could be the defining factor in whether they can truly challenge Sundowns and Orlando Pirates for the league title this year.