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Netherlands Player Ratings GFXGOAL
Alex Labidou

Netherlands player ratings vs Morocco: Ismael Saibari seals Dutch penalty collapse as Ronald Koeman’s cautious tactics backfire

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The Netherlands are out, and in brutal fashion. Ronald Koeman’s side looked minutes away from surviving an underwhelming knockout performance after Cody Gakpo’s 72nd-minute goal, only for Issa Diop to force extra time with a stoppage-time header before Morocco won 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Ismael Saibari delivered the final blow, burying the decisive spot-kick to send the Atlas Lions through and leave the Oranje facing serious questions after a deeply disappointing World Cup exit.

For long stretches, the Dutch were second-best. Morocco dominated possession, cut through the Netherlands’ defence and created enough chances to take control well before the match ever reached penalties. Azzedine Ounahi had one of the clearest openings of the first half, dragging his shot wide from the right side of the box, while Bart Verbruggen was forced into two excellent saves in quick succession to keep the match scoreless.

The Netherlands’ best defensive moment came in the 60th minute. Achraf Hakimi broke free after a broken Dutch sequence and appeared to be racing through on goal, only for Micky van de Ven to recover brilliantly and take away the chance before the Morocco captain could punish them.

Shortly after, the second-half hydration break appeared to give Koeman’s side a much-needed reset. The Oranje looked calmer when play resumed, and Crysencio Summerville helped trigger the moment that changed the match. His pressure sparked a counterattack, and although he was stopped near the edge of the box, Gakpo followed the play, collected the loose ball and fired past Yassine Bounou to put the Netherlands ahead.

From there, though, the Dutch invited pressure. Virgil van Dijk produced a crucial intervention to deny Saibari in the 80th minute, and for a while, it looked as if the Netherlands might grind out an ugly knockout win despite being outplayed for much of the night.

But the escape never came. Diop rose in stoppage time to head home Morocco’s equalizer, punishing a Dutch side that had dropped deeper and deeper. Extra time brought more anxiety, with Soufiane Rahimi wasting a huge chance after working his way into the box, only for Verbruggen to produce another remarkable close-range save.

The goalkeeper had done almost everything he could, but the shootout exposed the Netherlands’ nerve. Teun Koopmeiners gave Koeman’s side the ideal start, but Justin Kluivert and Quinten Timber both missed badly, while Bounou denied Summerville. Saibari then stepped up after 120 bruising minutes and buried the decisive penalty.

For Morocco, it was another famous World Cup shootout win over a European power. For the Netherlands, it was a brutal collapse and their earliest World Cup exit of the modern era - one that will raise serious questions about Koeman’s approach, his substitutions and why a team with so much attacking talent played so defensively throughout the contest.

GOAL rates the Netherlands from Monterrey Stadium.

  • Netherlands v Morocco: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Bart Verbruggen (8/10):
    The biggest reason the Netherlands lasted as long as they did. Made two excellent saves in the first half, kept Morocco out during several dangerous spells and produced a brilliant point-blank stop to deny Rahimi in extra time. Will be disappointed with Diop’s equalizer, but without him, the Dutch never make it to penalties.

    Micky van de Ven (6/10):
    Produced one of the Netherlands’ biggest defensive plays of the night, racing back to deny Hakimi when Morocco looked certain to create a clear chance. Was less effective on the ball and offered little going forward before being withdrawn late.

    Nathan Ake (6/10):
    Tidy enough in possession, but did not have a major influence defensively as Morocco repeatedly found dangerous areas. Koeman pulled him in the 71st minute as the Dutch searched for a different shape.

    Virgil van Dijk (7/10):
    Not at his commanding best, but still came up with one of the match’s key defensive interventions to deny Saibari in the 80th minute. The late equalizer will sting, though, as the Netherlands never fully regained control after dropping deep.

    Jan Paul van Hecke (8/10):
    The Netherlands’ most effective defender on the night. Was active in possession, played several passes into the final third and made important defensive contributions as Morocco piled on pressure.

    Denzel Dumfries (6/10):
    Got into advanced areas and was heavily involved down the right, but lacked quality with his final action. Also struggled at times against Morocco’s wide players, who consistently found space around him.

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  • Netherlands v Morocco: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Frenkie de Jong (7/10):
    Neat and tidy with his passing and contributed defensively, but the Netherlands needed more control from him in a match Morocco largely dictated. Did not create enough or help the Dutch settle for long stretches.

    Ryan Gravenberch (6/10):
    Flashed into the box a few times and nearly found a goal, but was too quiet overall. Struggled to impose himself in midfield and did not do enough defensively to slow Morocco’s rhythm.

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    Attack

    Cody Gakpo (7/10):
    Was largely quiet before the hydration break, with Morocco limiting his space and forcing him away from dangerous areas. Still showed his value with sharp instincts on the opener, following the counterattack and finishing clinically when the chance arrived.

    Brian Brobbey (6/10):
    Worked hard as a pressing forward and gave the Dutch some physical presence, but offered very little in front of goal. Subbed in the 71st minute after failing to make a real attacking impact.

    Crysencio Summerville (7/10):
    One of the Netherlands’ brighter attacking players. His pressing helped create Gakpo’s goal, and his work rate was excellent throughout. But his shootout miss was costly and will overshadow what had been a lively performance.


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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH75-NED-MARAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Wout Weghorst (5/10):
    Gave the Netherlands height and a set-piece target, but little else. Won some aerial duels, but never truly changed the match in attack.

    Jorrel Hato (6/10):
    Brought on to help the Dutch defensively and did an acceptable job, but did not have a major impact as Morocco continued to push.

    Quinten Timber (5/10):
    Was one of Koeman’s more useful substitutions during open play, bringing energy and winning a few duels. But his penalty miss was awful and will be one of the lasting images of the Dutch collapse.

    Marten de Roon (5/10):
    An extra-time substitution who added legs but little else. Did not change the flow of the match.

    Justin Kluivert (4/10):
    Came on in the 117th minute with penalties clearly in mind, then missed badly from the spot. A brutal cameo.

    Ronald Koeman (4/10):
    The Netherlands were second-best for most of the night and never looked fully comfortable. The hydration break helped his side reset, and Gakpo’s goal briefly put them in position to escape, but Koeman waited too long to make meaningful changes and then watched his team retreat into trouble. Given the talent in this squad, this was a poor performance and a bitterly disappointing exit.

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