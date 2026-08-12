Xavi Hernández is the new Netherlands head coach, as announced by the Dutch football federation: "We are proud to present our new coach. Welcome, Xavi Hernandez".





The former Barcelona manager has accepted the proposal from the Netherlands federation and the agreement has now been finalised: today's signature officially sealed the deal between the parties.





Having managed Barcelona, Xavi is now getting ready for a new challenge, this time in charge of a national team. The Spanish coach has chosen to accept the Netherlands project, opening a new chapter in his career.





The agreement was reached in the last few hours and the documents were signed today. Done deal: Xavi is ready to become the new head coach of the Dutch national team.



