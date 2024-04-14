Nedbank Cup TrophyBackpage
Celine Abrahams

Nedbank Cup semi-final confirmed: Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns avoid each other

CupOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCChippa UnitedStellenbosch FC

Following the conclusion of the quarter-finals on Sunday, the draw for the Nedbank Cup semi-finals has been unveiled.

  • Nedbank Cup semi-final fixtures confirmed
  • Dates and venues to be announced
  • However, the final will take place at Mbombela Stadium

