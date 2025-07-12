NEC Nijmegen vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Amakhosi's third pre-season match of their tour of the Netherlands against their Dutch opponents.

Kaizer Chiefs play NEC Nijmegen in another friendly game in the Netherlands to be staged at the Sportpark De Passelegt on Saturday.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi is experimenting with the players signed alongside the old ones, hoping to have a working combination that will help him deliver.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Nijmegen and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.