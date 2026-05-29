'I'll see what comes' - Germany left-back refuses to rule out Bayern Munich transfer links ahead of World Cup

When directly questioned about the ongoing recruitment drive from the Allianz Arena, the versatile defender chose to keep his options open regarding his immediate club future.

"Of course I read that too, but I want to focus on the World Cup right now," Brown said. "I'll see what comes after that. But right now my full focus is on the World Cup. I feel great, also in the city, I have friends there. I've really settled in, I'm really enjoying it."