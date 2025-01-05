Winners & Losers GFX GOAL
Sthembiso Nkabinde

Nasreddine Nabi & Miguel Cardoso flop as Jose Riveiro & Rhulani Mokwena shine! The biggest winners and losers from the weekend’s action!

GOAL looks at the winners and losers from the weekend’s action while also shining the spotlight on SA talent abroad.

Mzansi had three clubs flying the country’s flag in continental competitions this weekend and they all produced contrasting results.

Orlando Pirates were the big winners in the continent’s premier club competition, beating Stade d’Abidjan 3-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a rare defeat, the first under new coach Miguel Cardoso, as they went down 1-0 to RajaCasablanca away from home in the same competition.

The last of the SA teams in continental action - Stellenbosch FC - were convincing 2-0 winners over Angolan outfit  Lunda Sul in a home game played in Tshwane.

In PSL action, Nasredddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs continued to disappoint in a season where much was expected, losing 1-0 to Musin Ertugral’s Cape Town City on Sunday.

Here, GOAL looks at what transpired at the weekend locally and around the continent.

