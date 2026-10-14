According to Gazzetta, Max spent much of the first half shouting "Kevin, Kevin" to get the Belgian's attention. He wanted more from him: to drop deeper and operate as a playmaker, freeing McTominay to push forward and get into the box alongside Hojlund.





The former City player didn't respond or turn around to meet his manager's gaze. On the pitch, he kept waving his arms and complaining, leaving Allegri furious. Asked about it after the match, he played it down: "We didn't understand each other."





After their second defeat in two Champions League matches, the squad gathered at Castel Volturno the next day, giving Allegri the chance to discuss what went wrong, including the Belgian's movement. Following his brace against Frosinone, the Belgian disappointed again and will have to rediscover his form between Venezia and Bodo.