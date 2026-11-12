Instead of accepting the criticism, letting the moment pass and trying to mend the rift, the former PSV Eindhoven player cupped his ear as if to say: "I can't hear you." The following day, Monday, he posted a social media carousel with a photo of his ear as the first slide. Napoli's supporters did not appreciate the provocation.

Lang could leave in January, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport today, despite being in Massimiliano Allegri's plans this season. Allegri has fielded him 12 times across the league and Champions League, and Lang has scored one goal, in the home win against Frosinone. The atmosphere around him could push him out of Napoli, though his future could still lie in Italy and Serie A.

Among the clubs interested in the former Galatasaray forward are Genoa. Their manager, De Rossi, is a huge admirer and, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports, he is not the only one in Serie A. The clubs have yet to make contact, but the Grifone dream of a deal, perhaps a loan or one in which Napoli contribute to his wages of €2.5 million plus bonuses until 2030.

Galatasaray are still interested in Lang, who has also played for Twente, Ajax and Bruges. He played for Galatasaray in the second half of the 2025-2026 season, from January to May, scoring two goals and providing three assists in 19 appearances. The Istanbul club, where Leao and Osimhen play, chose not to exercise their €30 million option to buy Lang at the end of last season, but could seek another temporary transfer in January.