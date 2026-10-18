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Allegri NapoliGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Napoli: Massimiliano Allegri misses training due to a flu-like illness

SSC Napoli
M. Allegri
Serie A

Morning training ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match

After losing to Venezia at the Penzo, Napoli returned to training this morning at the SSC Napoli Training Center ahead of their next Champions League match, against Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday at 21:00 at the Maradona. Yesterday's starters did recovery work, while the rest of the group did individual work followed by an aerobic session.

  • Napoli said Massimiliano Allegri missed training because of a flu-like illness.


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Champions League

20 Oct 2026

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