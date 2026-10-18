After losing to Venezia at the Penzo, Napoli returned to training this morning at the SSC Napoli Training Center ahead of their next Champions League match, against Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday at 21:00 at the Maradona. Yesterday's starters did recovery work, while the rest of the group did individual work followed by an aerobic session.
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Napoli: Massimiliano Allegri misses training due to a flu-like illness
Napoli said Massimiliano Allegri missed training because of a flu-like illness.
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